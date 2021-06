When you think of Dole Whip in Disney World, you probably picture Magic Kingdom. Right?. After all, what’s better than walking around Adventureland with that pineapple soft serve swirl in hand? Well, it actually can be better. You just might not realize it yet. Dole Whip is a park STAPLE — trust us, we get it! But you’ll have to head OUTSIDE of the parks for some more unique creations. If you’re craving Dole Whip but don’t want to settle for an ordinary soft-serve, float, or (gasp!) pineapple flavor, go for one of these options instead.