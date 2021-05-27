ORDINANCE NUMBER 2021-001 ...
ORDINANCE NUMBER 2021-001 An Ordinance amending zoning on property described as Business 125.2431.03790, also known as 110 W. College, Alvarado, Johnson County, Texas, by authorizing the issuance of a Specific Use Permit to accommodate a child day-care facility in a CBD (Central Business District) zoning district; providing that this ordinance shall be cumulative of all ordinances; providing a severability clause; providing a penalty clause; providing for publication in the official newspaper; and providing an effective date.marketplace.cleburnetimesreview.com