JEFFREY HERLINGS WINS BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND AT THE OLD-SCHOOL LYNG TRACK
JEFFREY HERLINGS WINS BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND AT THE OLD-SCHOOL LYNG TRACK. Four-time World Champ Jeffrey Herlings made his racing comeback eight months since he damaged his neck in Italy last year, but faced tough competition from factory Yamaha MXGP rookie Ben Watson and a host of home-grown talent in round two of the Revo ACU British motocross championship. Plus, after more than a year with no spectators at UK racing, the gates were thrown open to a sell-out crowd of 4000 fans. There were 125 and women’s support classes. Not to mention the MX2 races and, of course, the big boy 450 showdown.motocrossactionmag.com