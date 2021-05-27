newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Fed reverse repo volume hits record high

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

May 27 (Reuters) - The amount of cash flowing into the U.S. Federal Reserve’s reverse repurchase (RRP) facility hit an all-time high of $485 billion on Thursday, further pressuring key short-term interest rates, which could fall below zero.

The amount of money cash-heavy financial institutions have been loaning the central bank overnight at 0% interest has been ratcheting higher since March.

The record amount accepted by the New York Fed for Thursday’s RRP operation was up from Wednesday’s $450 billion and exceeded a previous high of $474.6 billion on Dec. 31, 2015, according to data from TD Securities.

The Fed launched its reverse repo program in 2013 to soak up extra cash in the repo market and create a strict floor under market rates, particularly its policy rate. Eligible counterparties lend cash to the Fed in return for Treasury collateral on an overnight basis. (Reporting By Karen Pierog)

Reuters

Reuters

128K+
Followers
149K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Term Interest Rates#U S Federal Reserve#Volume#Market Rates#Reserve Bank#U S Bank#The New York Fed#Td Securities#Rrp#U S Federal Reserve#Treasury Collateral#Central Bank#Hits#All Time High#Eligible Counterparties#Policy#Fall#March#Money#Reporting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessUnion Leader

Half a trillion dollars is sitting at the fed earning nothing

There’s so much spare cash sloshing around U.S. funding markets that investors are choosing to park almost half a trillion dollars at the central bank — earning absolutely nothing. Usage of the Federal Reserve’s reverse repo facility — a mechanism that’s part of the central bank’s arsenal for helping to...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold flat as dollar, yields firm ahead of U.S. inflation data

May 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Friday, as an uptick in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields pressured bullion, while investors awaited crucial U.S. inflation data later in the day. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,896.71 per ounce by 0054 GMT. Bullion has risen 0.8% so far this week and was on track for its fourth straight weekly gain. * U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1,899.50 per ounce. * The dollar index was up 0.1% against rivals, making gold more expensive for other currency holders. * The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.617% , increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. * Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped more than expected last week as layoffs subsided. * A separate report from the Commerce Department confirmed economic growth accelerated at a 6.4% annualised rate last quarter. * Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said the labour market was tighter than levels of employment suggest. * Investors now await the monthly U.S. personal consumption report due later in the day to gauge inflationary pressure. * Fed officials have recently downplayed rising price pressures and affirmed their support to keep monetary policy accommodative for some time. * Japan's unemployment rate crept up and job availability slid in April, data showed, underscoring the pain that the country's prolonged battle with COVID-19 is inflicting on the economy. * Palladium was steady at $2,806.21 per ounce, silver eased 0.1% to $27.84 and platinum rose 0.1% to $1,180.81. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0645 France GDP QQ Final Q1 0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY May 0900 EU Consumer Confid. Final May 1230 US Consumption, Adjusted MM April 1400 US U Mich Sentiment Final May (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Rashmi Aich)
ForexTV.com

Gold Prices Ease As Investors Await US Inflation Data

Gold prices eased slightly on Friday, as an uptick in Treasury yields and a firmer dollar increased the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. Spot gold dipped 0.2 percent to $1,892.84 per ounce, but was set for its fourth straight weekly gain. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1.892.80.
BusinessClickOnDetroit.com

US consumers boosted spending in April as inflation surged

WASHINGTON – Americans increased their spending by 0.5% in April, a slowdown after a massive gain in March that had been powered by the distribution of billions of dollars in individual stimulus checks. Even with the pullback from a 4.7% surge in spending in March, the April increase provided further...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar gives up gains for week as markets digest economic data

* Dollar flat for day, week * Dollar reaches seven-week high of 110 yen * Euro and sterling fall vs dollar * Yuan at new 3-year high of 6.36 to dollar * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Updates prices and market activity; previous NEW YORK/LONDON) By David Henry NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) - The dollar gave up gains from early on Friday as traders tidied positions ahead of month-end and a holiday weekend after seeing new economic data confirm expectations about U.S. inflation and the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The dollar index of major currencies rose as much as 0.4% during the day in a sharp rebound from 4-1/2 month lows plumbed on Tuesday before it fell back to flat for the day and the week at 89.99. Ending with little change was a break from the down trend since March that had taken 3% from the dollar's value as other major economies began to catch up with vaccination rates in the United States. At the same time, central banks in some other countries had appeared likely to move more quickly than the U.S. Federal Reserve to back away from easy money policies and let interest rates rise. The euro was up a bare 0.05% at $1.22 on Friday afternoon, compared with a four-month high of $1.2266 earlier in the week. The British pound was flat at $1.4199, continuing its recent struggle to stay above $1.42.. On Monday, the United States and Britain have public holidays. The U.S. economic data had been seen as the big scheduled news of the week, but it did not move bond and stock markets much when it was released in the morning. The data showed that consumer prices increased in April far beyond the Federal Reserve's 2% annual rate target. The inflation readings had been widely anticipated and were not expected to have an impact on policy from the Fed, which has viewed recent price increases as adjustments for the reopening of the economy. The next big event for the markets is the Fed's monetary policy meeting on June 15 and 16, which could provide clues to when U.S. interest rates will increase. Fed officials could show projections for stronger economic growth. That would point toward the central bank tapering its purchases of bonds and allowing longer-term interest rates to rise, which would support the dollar, said Joseph Trevisani, senior analyst at FXStreet.com. "The Fed is trying to prepare the markets for the inevitability of tapering," Trevisani said. The major currency that would most likely lose against the dollar is the Japanese yen, Trevisani said, citing trouble with Japan's recovery from the pandemic compared with Europe and Britain. The dollar gained against the yen early on Friday and hit a seven-week high before easing to show little change on the day. The dollar last traded around 109.77 yen after reaching as high as 110.2. Japan has seen a rise in unemployment, falling consumer prices and government moves to extend emergency restrictions in Tokyo and other areas because of the COVID-19 pandemic. China's onshore yuan appreciated to as few as 6.358 per dollar, a new three-year high. The dollar was last trading at 6.3616 yuan, down 0.15% for the day. Kenneth Broux, FX strategist at Societe Generale, said the fact that the yuan has been stronger than 6.40 for three days could be a turning point in Chinese policy that would be positive for the global economy. "Nobody thought that the central bank would allow the yuan to strengthen beyond 6.40, and they have," Broux added. The New Zealand dollar, which this week had jumped on the prospect of an interest rate hike by September 2022, fell as much as 1% against the greenback early in the day.. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was down about 6% at $36,174 in the morning in New York, while ether was down 8% at around $2,510. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 1:24PM (1724 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 89.9910 90.0120 -0.02% 0.011% +90.4470 +89.9870 Euro/Dollar $1.2201 $1.2195 +0.05% -0.14% +$1.2204 +$1.2133 Dollar/Yen 109.7650 109.8300 -0.05% +6.24% +110.1950 +109.7650 Euro/Yen 133.92 133.93 -0.01% +5.52% +134.0000 +133.6100 Dollar/Swiss 0.8993 0.8967 +0.29% +1.65% +0.9030 +0.8964 Sterling/Dollar $1.4199 $1.4203 -0.02% +3.94% +$1.4207 +$1.4137 Dollar/Canadian 1.2079 1.2067 +0.10% -5.14% +1.2120 +1.2064 Aussie/Dollar $0.7712 $0.7745 -0.41% +0.27% +$0.7747 +$0.7678 Euro/Swiss 1.0972 1.0934 +0.35% +1.53% +1.0975 +1.0933 Euro/Sterling 0.8593 0.8584 +0.10% -3.85% +0.8606 +0.8576 NZ $0.7259 $0.7294 -0.45% +1.11% +$0.7295 +$0.7214 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.3470 8.3450 +0.17% -2.66% +8.3860 +8.3355 Euro/Norway 10.1850 10.1699 +0.15% -2.69% +10.2046 +10.1490 Dollar/Sweden 8.2938 8.2727 +0.31% +1.19% +8.3433 +8.2718 Euro/Sweden 10.1204 10.0895 +0.31% +0.44% +10.1386 +10.0884 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Elizabeth Howcroft in London Editing by Mark Heinrich and Will Dunham)
New York City, NYPosted by
Reuters

Equities gain, dollar weakens on rising U.S. inflation

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global equity markets rose while the U.S. dollar retreated against major currencies on Friday as new data affirmed concerns of a surging inflation and further strengthening of economic activity from pent-up demand. U.S. Commerce Department report showed on Friday that consumer prices accelerated 3.1% in the...
Businesskitco.com

Dollar index headed toward biggest weekly gain since April

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar continued to rebound on Friday as traders tidied positions for month-end and new data largely confirmed expectations about inflation and the strength of the U.S. economic recovery. The dollar index of major currencies rose 0.3% to 90.236 and a gain of nearly 1% from...
Businessthebalance.com

Fed’s Preferred Inflation Measure Hits 28-Year High

The Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation surged to 3.1% last month, its highest level in decades, confirming what we already knew: Prices in the U.S. are rising—and fast. Key Takeaways. The Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation rose to 3.1% in April, its highest level since July 1992. Higher...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls as investors weigh U.S. inflation surge

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2063 to 1.2119 * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.6% * Canadian bond yields rise across the curve TORONTO, May 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar lost ground against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Friday as data showed U.S. consumer inflation heating up in April, with the loonie on track to snap its longest streak of weekly gains since 2016. The loonie was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2114 to the greenback, or 82.55 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of 1.2063 to 1.2119. It was also down 0.4% for the week, after having climbed for eight straight weeks. U.S. consumer prices accelerated in the year to April, with a measure of underlying inflation blowing past the Federal Reserve's 2% target. It comes as some Fed officials acknowledge that the time to talk about policy changes might be approaching. The U.S. dollar strengthened against a basket of major currencies, helped by month-end flows. The United States has a public holiday on Monday. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose as strong U.S. economic data and expectations of a rebound in global demand outweighed concerns about more supply from Iran once sanctions are lifted. U.S. crude prices were up 0.6% at $67.26 a barrel. Canadian GDP data for the first quarter is due on Tuesday, with economists expecting an annualized increase of 7%. The data could help guide expectations for the Bank of Canada policy outlook. The central bank is likely to cut its bond-buying program again this year, possibly as soon as July, as provinces ease curbs to contain the coronavirus pandemic and inflation pressures build, analysts said. Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve. The 10-year rose 1.2 basis points to 1.502%, having rebounded from its lowest level since mid-April on Wednesday at 1.444%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
Stocksmilwaukeesun.com

Nifty hits record high, metal stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 (ANI): Equity indices gained over half a per cent during early hours on Friday as industry leaders hoped for another economic stimulus by the government. Analysts said the overall structure of the market remains positive as investors are upbeat about unlocking of the economy next...
Marketsetftrends.com

Wary of Rising Yields? Turn to Short-Term Treasury Bonds

The potential for higher interest rates is putting assets like the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (VGSH) in the spotlight. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is trying its best to ease markets that have been volatile as of late. An improving economy is causing market experts to wonder whether the recovery is running too hot, which could prompt the Fed to shift its stance on rates.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall on month-end impact; investors shrug off inflation rise

* U.S. core PCE year-on-year rises 3.1% * Chicago PMI jumps in May * Month-end buying boosts Treasury prices, weighs on yields * U.S. 10-year breakeven inflation slips (Adds analyst comment, bullets, U.S. data, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday in a shortened trading session on month-end buying by portfolio managers, with the market largely shrugging off a rise in U.S. core inflation above the Federal Reserve's target. The bond market closes early ahead of the U.S. Memorial Day holiday weekend. Data on Friday showed that underlying inflation in the 12 months to April, as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile food and energy components, climbed to 3.1%, far above the Fed's 2% target. On a monthly basis, though, the core PCE rose 0.7% in April, after gaining 0.4% in March. Wall Street economists expected a 0.6% rise in core PCE. "The market is clearly taking inflation in stride. The inflation numbers are not really adding to jitters," said Kim Rupert, managing director for fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco. "The market believes the Fed that inflation is transitory. The bulls are having their way." Barclays estimates that its duration index extends out 0.13 years, versus the long run average of 0.09 years, according to Rupert, which means asset managers need to buy Treasuries to hit that index. In midday trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.589% from 1.61% late on Thursday. U.S. 30-year yields dropped to 2.267% from Thursday's 2.29%. U.S. yields briefly edged up from lows after business activity in the U.S. Midwest jumped more than expected in May, accelerating to its highest level since November 1973 according to a report on Friday. The Chicago Business barometer rose to 75.2 from 72.1 in April, according to MNI Chicago. The U.S. 10-year inflation breakeven, the bond market's gauge of investors' price outlook over the next 10 years, was down at 2.436% from Thursday's 2.44%. In mid-May, 10-year breakeven inflation hit 2.564%, the highest since March 2013. The White House on Friday will present President Joe Biden's estimated $6 trillion budget with spending on infrastructure, education and other initiatives, but the plan is unlikely to sway Republicans who want to tamp down U.S. government spending. The $6 trillion figure, first reported on Thursday, caused a sell-off in Treasuries as this meant the government would have to flood the market with debt to finance the budget. May 28 Friday 12:14PM New York / 1614 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.015 0.0152 0.005 Six-month bills 0.0325 0.033 0.003 Two-year note 99-246/256 0.1446 -0.002 Three-year note 99-218/256 0.3005 -0.005 Five-year note 99-194/256 0.7995 -0.015 Seven-year note 99-240/256 1.2594 -0.020 10-year note 100-84/256 1.5892 -0.021 20-year bond 101-16/256 2.184 -0.017 30-year bond 102-84/256 2.2675 -0.023 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.25 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.50 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.75 1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.50 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -28.50 0.75 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Richard Chang)
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Key inflation measure comes in at 0.6 percent, above expectations

The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, a key measure of inflation, rose 0.6 percent in April, according to Commerce Department data released Friday, higher than the already-inflated 0.5 percent expectations among economists. A "core" version of the measure that excludes volatile food and energy prices came in even higher, at...