Daniel Michael Snyder, age 57, of Gloversville, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at his home in Gloversville. Dan had been having a tug of war with a tumor and unfortunately the tumor tugged a little too hard and he lost the war. Unfortunately, it was a war he could never win. He gave it his all and wrestled with it for a short time and in the end had to let go; you are now fee of your struggle. An angel won his wings today. Go fly free and enjoy your next adventure.