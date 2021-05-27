Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gloversville, NY

Daniel Michael Snyder

Leader-Herald
 13 days ago

Daniel Michael Snyder, age 57, of Gloversville, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at his home in Gloversville. Dan had been having a tug of war with a tumor and unfortunately the tumor tugged a little too hard and he lost the war. Unfortunately, it was a war he could never win. He gave it his all and wrestled with it for a short time and in the end had to let go; you are now fee of your struggle. An angel won his wings today. Go fly free and enjoy your next adventure.

www.leaderherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Snyder, NY
Gloversville, NY
Obituaries
State
Nevada State
City
Gloversville, NY
City
Schenectady, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Rose
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Gloversville High School#Correctional#The Pine Tree Riffle Club#Disney World#Seaworld#The Berkeley Candy Taffy#Graduate#Tampa Bay#Riffle#Memorial Contributions#Nieces#Atlantic City#Seaside Heights#Busch Gardens#Epcot Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Auburn, NYmonroecopost.com

Local artists featured in Schweinfurth’s ‘Made in NY’

“Made in NY 2021” will open at the Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn, on June 12 with 73 pieces by 69 artists who represent 44% of the counties in New York state. This is the 25th year the art center has held the annual juried exhibit and the...
Gloversville, NYLeader-Herald

Programs at FCHS planned

GLOVERSVILLE — The following is for the Fulton County Historical Society, 237 Kingsboro Ave., according to a news release. — At 6:30 p.m. May 26 FCHS Executive Director Samantha Hall-Saladino will present Service on the Home Front: Rationing During World War II. The American people felt the effects of World...
Gloversville, NYLeader-Herald

Local sculpture plays a bit part in a Hollywood movie

MAYFIELD — Local artist and sculptor Alexandra Higgins said she was thrilled when two sculptures were chosen for a major Hollywood movie being filmed in Saratoga Springs. Owen Wilson, star of such films as “Wedding Crashers” and “You, Me and Dupree,” has been filming a movie in the Spa City and chose two local sculptures to feature in his latest film production “Paint.”
Amsterdam, NYRecordernews.com

What’s Happening — 5/12/2021

FORT HUNTER — Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site and the Fulton County Historical Society and Museum have partnered to provide a two-part presentation program series in May. These programs will be offered for free via Zoom and livestreamed on the Fulton County Museum Facebook page. On May 12 at 6:30...