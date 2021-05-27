Red Sox option Franchy Cordero to Triple A Worcester
The Red Sox announced Thursday that they have optioned Franchy Cordero to Triple A Worcester. Cordero, who came over from the Royals as a part of the Andrew Benintendi trade last offseason, came over to the Red Sox as a glowing talent with untapped potential. When Cordero made his debut with the San Diego Padres back in 2017, he was viewed as one of the best prospects in all of baseball. Yet injuries and underwhelming play quelled some of Cordero's status over the years.