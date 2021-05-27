Cancel
Sink Your Teeth Into Director Josh Ruben’s WEREWOLVES WITHIN Trailer And Poster

By Michelle Hannett
wearemoviegeeks.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s your first look at director Josh Ruben’s horror-comedy film WEREWOLVES WITHIN. The movie will screen at the Tribeca Film Festival 2021 in June. After a proposed pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside the local inn, newly arrived forest ranger FINN (Sam Richardson) and postal worker CECILY (Milana Vayntrub) must try to keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community.

