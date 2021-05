The car your dad took on grocery runs in the '90s has returned to kick tons of ass. Two things happened in 1996. No more, no fewer. One was the foundation of off-road and performance wheel manufacturer Fifteen52, and the other was the Honda Accord's domination of the Japanese Touring Car Championship, winning eight of the 12 races it contested. Twenty-five years onward, and with one of Honda's Type R crate engines in its possession, Fifteen52 decided to help Honda commemorate their coinciding anniversaries by commissioning Project 96; a '96 Accord wagon track car halfway between the winning Accords of yore and a modern Civic Type R.