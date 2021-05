The end of the 2020-21 academic year is this week's theme in our recap of the best Kansas State tweets from last week. Kansas State had 62 student-athletes earn their degrees this semester. The Wildcats saw 11 graduates from the baseball team, 10 from the women’s track and field squad, seven from the men’s track and field team, six from the football and soccer programs, five each from the rowing, volleyball and women’s basketball team, two each from men’s golf, women’s golf and rowing, and one from the men’s basketball team. During the school year, K-State student-athletes earned 100 All-Big 12 accolades for their work in the classroom.