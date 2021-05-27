Universal hikes base pay to $15 an hour at Florida resort

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers plans to ramp up its local presence. Franchisee FFC of Central Florida LLC will lead the Wichita, Kansas-based burger chain's expansion, with plans for seven new restaurants along with operating an existing location at 8107 Vineland Ave. in Orlando. Those locations will open over the next few years in Lake and Polk counties. FFC of Central Florida is led by Barbara, Jesse and Robert White, who were not available for comment.