newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

PM Justin Trudeau apologizes for WWII internment of Italian Canadians

By Danielle Haynes
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cICgX_0aDeuASk00
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized Thursday to Italian Canadians labeled as "enemy aliens" and incarcerated during World War II. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau formally apologized Thursday for the internment of Italian Canadians during World War II, saying the impact of the action "lasted a lifetime."

Trudeau delivered the apology in a speech before the Canadian House of Commons.

"To the tens of thousands of innocent Italian Canadians who were labelled enemy salients, to the children and grandchildren who have carried a past generation's shame and hurt, and to their community, a community that has given so much to our country, we are sorry," he said.

After Italian fascist leader Benito Mussolini declared war on the Allies in 1940, Canada labeled some 31,000 Italian Canadians as "enemy aliens," forcing them to be fingerprinted and report to the government once a month. Of those, 600 mostly men were rounded up and sent to camps in Kingston and Petawawa, Ontario; Fredericton, New Brunswick; and Kananaskis, Alberta.

"Once they arrived at a camp, there was no length of sentence. Sometimes, the internment lasted a few months. Sometimes, it lasted years. But the impacts, those lasted a lifetime," Trudeau said.

Canada, like the United States, also incarcerated thousands of people -- including children -- of German and Japanese descent during the war, many without any evidence of wrongdoing.

The incarcerated weren't formally charged with any crimes, nor were they given a chance to defend themselves in court. Many had their property confiscated and sold off.

"To stand up to the Italian regime that had sided with Nazi Germany, that was right," Trudeau said. "But the scapegoat law-abiding Italian Canadians, that was wrong."

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
115K+
Followers
32K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benito Mussolini
Person
Justin Trudeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwii#Ontario#Italian#Japanese#Nazi Germany#Alberta#Enemy Aliens#Country#Enemy Salients#Allies#Kananaskis#Camps#People#Men#Fredericton#New Brunswick#Petawawa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Country
Canada
Country
Germany
News Break
World War II
Related
U.S. PoliticsBangor Daily News

Trudeau gets leeway from voters on slower US border reopening

Justin Trudeau is beginning to sketch out a plan to reopen the U.S. border, but Canadians don’t appear keen to rush it. And when travel does resume, they overwhelmingly agree proof of vaccination should be mandatory. Nearly half of respondents in an Angus Reid Institute poll released Wednesday said the...
LifestylePosted by
96.1 The Breeze

You Might Be Able To Cross Over The Canadian Border Soon

The US/Canadian border has been closed for over a year to non-essential travel, but that could soon change for lots of Western New Yorkers. Over the weekend, officials with the Canadian government announced that they are currently working on a plan that would reopen the US/Canadian border to all travelers.
Public HealthMetro International

Canada’s Alberta province toughens COVID-19 restrictions

OTTAWA/CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) -The Canadian province of Alberta will increase restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 as a third wave of the pandemic threatens to overwhelm the hospital system within weeks, Premier Jason Kenney said on Tuesday. Stricter measures include confining schools to online learning, ordering workplaces with...
BusinessPrime Minister of Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan

Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan. The Prime Minister and the Mayor spoke about the challenges brought about by the global COVID-19 pandemic, and its disproportionate impact on the most vulnerable. They agreed on the importance of supporting economic recovery while containing the spread of the virus and its variants, and keeping people safe and healthy.
U.S. Politicsajot.com

Trudeau Government begins work on reopening U.S.-Canada border

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has begun preliminary internal discussions about reopening the border with the U.S., even as Canada remains well behind its neighbor in vaccinations. Senior officials have begun to formally talk about options for how to proceed, three people familiar with the matter said, speaking on the...
Politicsnationalnewswatch.com

Quebec premier argues province has power to amend constitution in letter to Trudeau

MONTREAL — Quebec Premier François Legault has written a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoting his proposed reform to the province's language law, which includes a potential change to the Canadian constitution. The letter, published on Legault's Facebook page Saturday, outlines some of the main changes to Quebec's language...
Charitiesthepost.on.ca

Ethics commissioner clears Justin Trudeau in WE charity scandal

OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not breach the Conflict of Interest Act for his role in the WE Charity scandal, says Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion. Dion was asked to study the issue last year just after news broke that WE received a contract, without a competition, to administer a $900-million student volunteer grant program.
Advocacystettlerindependent.com

BREAKING: Trudeau didn’t violate conflict rules over WE Charity

Canada’s ethics watchdog has found Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not breach the Conflict of Interest Act over failing to recuse himself from cabinet discussions to have WE Charity operate a federal student-volunteer program. In a separate report today, federal ethics commissioner Mario Dion found that former finance minister Bill...
Immigrationstudyinternational.com

More Canadian PR spots for international graduates, minister hints

The Canadian government hinted that it may lift the cap on a recently launched Canada permanent residency programme, following careful assessment of its early results. “I’m open to discussion on whether or not to review the current caps,” Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino was quoted saying in the Globe and Mail. His department will first assess applications received and how the target of 90,000 admissions has been reached. “At that point, I will certainly have a much greater line of sight on whether or not there may be a need to revisit the caps,” he said.