newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

DOE Awards $100 Million to Early-Career Scientists for Mission-Critical Research

By Department of Energy, Office of Science
Newswise
 3 days ago

Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced the selection of 83 scientists who will receive a total of $100 million in funding through its Early Career Research Program. The program, now in its 12th year, supports exceptional scientists during the crucial years when many do their most formative work in the agency’s priority research areas. These awards are part of DOE’s longstanding efforts to support critical research at the nation’s universities and National Labs, grow a skilled STEM workforce, and cement America as a global leader in science and innovation.

www.newswise.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doe#U S Department Of Energy#Research Scientists#Funding Research#Academic Research#Scientific Research#Research Laboratories#Doe Awards#Newswise#Doe National Laboratories#Doe National Labs#The Department#Office Of Science#Doe S Office Of Science#World Class Scientists#Research Projects#Critical Research#Exceptional Scientists#Research Topics#Financial Award
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
Washington, DCenergy.gov

DOE's Better Buildings Initiative Saves $13.5 Billion in Energy Costs

New Report Highlights 12 Organizations Achieving Bold Energy, Water, Financing Goals; DOE Launches New $12 Million Lighting Prize. WASHINGTON, D.C. — According to a new report released today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)’s Better Buildings Initiative, in collaboration with nearly 1,000 businesses, government, and other partners, saved $13.5 billion in energy costs and more than 130 million metric tons of carbon emissions in the past year—equivalent to the greenhouse gases emitted by 28.2 million vehicles in a single year. These building efficiency improvements are key to reaching President Biden’s goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Washington, DCenergy.gov

Secretary Granholm Unveils National Actions to Increase Energy Efficiency for Homes and Buildings and Save Costs for Consumers

Secretary Granholm Unveils National Actions to Increase Energy Efficiency for Homes and Buildings and Save Costs for Consumers. Department of Energy Makes Major Steps Toward Reducing the Carbon Footprint of Buildings, Which Use 40% of the Nation’s Energy; Invests $30 Million in New Workforce Training Initiatives. WASHINGTON, D.C. — As...
Washington, DCWashington Examiner

New York last state to achieve ‘tax freedom’ this year: Analysis

A new state-by-state analysis, looking hypothetically at when residents across the country are relieved of tax responsibilities within a calendar year, placed New York at the bottom of the 2021 rankings. The Tax Foundation, a Washington, D.C.-based public policy think tank, released its annual report on each state’s so-called “tax...
Washington, DCPosted by
The DC Line

Press Release: Councilmember Christina Henderson introduces legislation to ensure access to child development facilities that are high quality and affordable

News Release — At-large DC Council member Christina Henderson. Washington, DC – Today, Councilmember Henderson introduced the Facility Allowance for Child Development Centers Amendment Act of 2021. This legislation will help ensure that all 45,000 children in the District under age 5 have access to child development facilities that are high quality and affordable.
Maryland StateWTOP

Why finding gas has been more difficult in DC than in Md., Va.

Some drivers in the D.C. region have noticed it’s harder to find gas in the District than it is in Maryland or Virginia, which experts do not find surprising. They say there’s a good reason D.C. has less supply — and they suggest that prices could actually fall in the next two weeks.
KidsPosted by
WUSA9

DC vaccination sites now serving eligible 12 to 15-year-olds

WASHINGTON — This was the first weekend when kids as young as 12 were eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine after federal health officials greenlit the Pfizer vaccine for use in this younger age group earlier this week. Dr. Tara Saggar is an internal medicine specialist at Medstar Health and the...
Washington, DCMedscape News

Go Maskless? Some Americans Wary of New Guidelines

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Some Americans reacted warily on Friday to new federal guidance allowing people to go without masks in most places, suggesting that many do not feel safe enough yet from COVID-19 to lose their face coverings. Caution and confusion followed advice from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control...