COMING SOON & HERE NOW

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleFor many movie buffs, the home theater has become increasingly bigger (screen wise) and better. Great sound and large ultra sharp 4K images are becoming the norm as we wean ourselves away from the big theatrical screen. Many movies buffs have re-discovered the joy of finding older and new films...

MoviesComicBook

The Batman Was Supposed to Come Out Today, Rewatch the Trailer

When Warner Bros. announced that Ben Affleck was officially leaving the Caped Crusader behind back in 2019, they also confirmed that the solo film The Batman would be landing in theaters on June 25, 2021. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic saw production on the Matt Reeves film delayed first to October of this year, then to March of 2022. Despite these many setbacks, last summer saw the release of the film's first official teaser trailer, which was released at the inaugural DC FanDome event, so while fans wait for more official looks at the Robert Pattinson-starring film, we might as well watch the above trailer to celebrate how fans initially would have been heading to theaters today to witness the experience.
MoviesPosted by
Space.com

Exclusive: Watch a featurette clip from 'Voyagers' Blu-ray release

Back on April 9, director Neil Burger's sci-fi thriller "Voyagers" had the distinction of being one of the first Hollywood films to open wide in theaters during the ongoing pandemic. The spacefaring cast included Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp, Fionn Whitehead, Colin Farrell, Chanté Adams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Viveik Kalra, Archie...
TV Showsmomsla.com

New Warner Bros. Studio Tour

The Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood is a wonderful chance to peek behind the curtain and see how movies and TV shows are made, and visiting the Warner Bros. lot means you’ll get a big dose of Hollywood history while you’re at it. The tour is brand new in 2021,...
MoviesCollider

'Dune's Release Date Has Been Delayed by Several Weeks

Warner Bros. has delayed the release of Denis Villeneuve's Dune by several weeks, moving it later in the fall to October 22. Previously slated for October 1, it remains uncertain, at least for the moment, if the upcoming film will arrive exclusively in theaters or also debut simultaneously on HBO Max.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

'Dune' Delayed Three Weeks in Warner Bros. Release Date Shuffle

Warner Bros. has delayed the sci-fi epic by three weeks, putting it at Oct. 22. It was previously set for Oct. 1. Toronto Film Festival Lineup Includes Alanis Morissette Doc, 'Dune,' and 'Last Night in Soho'. The delay was part of a larger release date shuffle by Warner Bros. on...
EntertainmentTheme Park Insider

Warner Bros. Reopens Its Expanded Hollywood Studio Tour

The tour has moved across the street to a new building, topped by a multi-level garage that provides ample covered parking for tour visitors. It's a short elevator ride down to the tour's new lobby, which includes an expansive Warner Bros. Studio Store. The store is open to the public without purchasing a ticket to the Studio Tour.
Moviesmxdwn.com

‘Dune’ Delayed Yet Again By Three More Weeks, Among Other Warner Bros. Delays

It looks like fans of the much-awaited remake of Legendary’s Dune from director Denis Villeneuve are going to have to wait a little bit longer, like three more weeks longer to be exact. News broke Friday that instead of being released on Oct 1 in theaters as well as HBO Max the same day, Dune will now be released on Oct 22. Dune, however, isn’t the only film from Warner Bros. that is getting delayed.
Moviesleedaily.com

Reminiscence’: Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer, and More

Hugh Jackman’s trailer for Reminiscence is at last out, and fans are energized! Warner Bros. released the trailer for Reminiscence, a unique science fiction spine chiller composed and coordinated by HBO’s Westworld co-maker Lisa Joy, who is additionally making her element debut. The trailer additionally presents the movie’s cutting edge setting: a world wherein an Earth-wide temperature boost has left Miami’s coast submerged. It is a fantastic movie for viewers who are waiting for it.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Polka Dot Man David Dastmalchian Teases Batman: The Long Halloween

DC has released several movies since they reset the universe in the dramatic conclusion to Justice League Dark: Apokolips War and they have all been original stories until now. This summer Warner Bros. Animation, DC, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment delivers the first retelling of a classic DC story in the new universe, and it is one that has affected comics and movie scripts ever since. Leaping from the pages of the iconic mid-1990s DC story written by Jeph Loeb (Batman: Hush, Hulk: Gray) and Tim Sale (Batman: Dark Victory, Daredevil: Yellow), Batman: The Long Halloween is a cornerstone of Batman lore. At the center of our tale is the triumvirate of crime fighters – Batman/Bruce Wayne (Jensen Ackles), Police Captain James Gordon (Billy Burke), and District Attorney Harvey Dent (Josh Duhamel) – as they try to solve the mystery of the Holiday Killer. In anticipation of the Blu- Ray and Digital release on June 22 Calendar Man, David Dastmalchian (Ant-Man, The Dark Knight) joins Bleeding Cool's Jimmy Leszczynski for a one on one chat.
Movieshotnewhiphop.com

"Dune" Joins "Jackass 4" For The Busiest Movie Release Date Of 2021

Since 2019, several film fanatics have been awaiting the release of Dune, a reboot of the 1984 film based on Frank Herbert's 1965 novel of the same name. The latest version of Dune stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, and Jason Momoa, and although it was originally scheduled to release on November 20, 2020, the pandemic caused Warner Bros. to push it back a year.
MoviesBirmingham Star

'Dune' delayed again, new release date out

Washington [US], June 27 (ANI): The wait for 'Dune' just got a bit longer! Warner Bros. has shifted the much-awaited sci-fi film to three weeks later, putting it at October 22, 2021. As per Variety, it was previously set to release on October 1. The move was part of a...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Controversial Scarlett Johansson Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Scarlett Johansson was a star long before she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Natasha Romanoff in Iron Man 2, but being arguably the most prominent and popular female character in the world’s biggest franchise for a decade certainly helps open plenty of additional doors in the industry, even for someone with a reputation as one of the finest talents of her generation.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

John Wick star Keanu Reeves joins Dwayne Johnson's DC superhero movie

John Wick and The Matrix icon Keanu Reeves has signed on to voice a character in the animated DC League of Super-Pets. The casting news and a new teaser (above) were shared by star Dwayne Johnson on social media, who also revealed that his good friend Kevin Hart will play the role of Ace the Bat-hound.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

12 New Movies Hit VOD This Week, Including Cruella And Batman: The Long Halloween

There’s a dozen new titles to have arrived on VOD this week, and as always, there’s plenty of variety on offer. Animated movies featuring iconic characters, sequels nobody asked for, international box office phenomenons and Disney live-action remakes are all present and accounted for, along with the standard selection of low budget genre titles.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Paramount Reportedly Planning Star Trek Movie With Multiple Captain Kirks

Following the passing of Leonard Nimoy, fans were hoping that William Shatner would occupy the legacy role occupied by his former co-star in J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek franchise. The idea of alternate timelines was largely dropped for Justin Lin’s Beyond, though, before the planned fourth installment found itself mired in development hell, and it’s still yet to escape.
MoviesCNET

The Suicide Squad trailer reveals who shot Superman

A fresh trailer for The Suicide Squad dropped Tuesday and shines the spotlight on Bloodsport (Idris Elba). The tech-enhanced mercenary went to prison for shooting Superman with a kryptonite bullet, which earned the attention of squad boss Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). We also get more of the bitey King Shark...
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

Marvel Studios Moon Knight Release Date | Disney + Original Series

In the new phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe, the makers are slowly and steadily unwrapping the lesser-known characters of MCU. Moon Knight is one of those MCU characters which remained under the shadow for a long and now it’s gearing to mark a twist in the world of marvels. If...