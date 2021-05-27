newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Champions League winner: Man City or Chelsea? Guardiola vs. Tuchel, Foden vs. Mount, expert predictions

By Moises Llorens, Adriana Garcia
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final game of the 2020-21 season is upon us as the UEFA Champions League will be decided this Saturday in Portugal. Will it be the all-conquering super-team that is Manchester City, as they finally win the one trophy they've never held? (It would also break a 10-year drought for Pep Guardiola, who last won it with Lionel Messi and Barcelona in 2010-11) Or will it be Chelsea, who've beaten City twice in recent weeks (once in the FA Cup semifinal, and again in their Premier League fixture) but are enduring a horrendous run of form? (Thomas Tuchel, a losing finalist last season with Paris Saint-Germain, will also be eager to erase the sadness of defeat vs. Bayern.)

