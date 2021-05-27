newsbreak-logo
Profile by Sanford Introduces Profile 3D Body Scanner

By Chelsey Sayasane
WALA-TV FOX10
 3 days ago

Profile by Sanford in Mobile is excited to introduce their new the Profile 3D/ Styku. This 3D body scanner can differentiate the weight of fat/muscle composition. Coach Ashley Hawkins and her team can help you reach your weight loss goal on your health journey. If you would like to start your Profile Plan today, contact our friends at Profile by Sanford.

