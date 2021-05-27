FIND YOUR PASSION FOR HEALTH…. BY SIMPLY CHANGING YOUR DIET
Here's Why I am so Passionate about Keto. Before I began my own Keto journey, I owned a successful marketing and branding agency, where the demands of my business life led to my being overweight and dealing with multiple health challenges. Every day left me depleted of energy, suffering with Gerd, plantar fasciitis, migraine headaches, severe brain fog and prediabetes. (in a glamour focused business that required tireless hours, endless creativity, and spunk…of which I had none).