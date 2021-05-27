FIND YOUR PASSION FOR HEALTH…. BY SIMPLY CHANGING YOUR DIET

Is your diet spoiling your chances of sleeping well? This is always the first question I ask people when they tell me they can’t sleep. There are the obvious issues like coffee and tea affecting sleep but actually there are more subtle things that can spoil your sleep. Eating red meat regularly at night can affect your sleep negatively for two reasons; firstly, because it gets your digestive system working extra hard to process it and secondly, because Red Meat contains Iron and B12 which are both nutrients that give people an energy boost. Every person’s diet is unique but do some research to find out what you’re putting into your body at night and whether it might be causing issues. I know it’s hard but preparing a meal at home is significantly healthier than buying something which goes in the oven or microwave. People who live on microwave meals think this is silly but I always ask one simple question; could you have tea with nine teaspoons of sugar in it? Most people think that sounds disgusting but they’re totally comfortable having a can of Coke which does have nine teaspoons of sugar in it! If you don’t prepare your food then you really have no idea what’s gone into it.