(Photo : What Should I Do If I Think I'm Going To Be Charged With A Crime Or Arrested?) When you think that you will be charged with a crime or arrested, the best thing for you to do is to contact a criminal defense attorney who will advise you on how to turn yourself in. What's important is that you turn yourself in before you are arrested. When you surrender yourself, it gives you a chance to show that you are willing to cooperate, which could be helpful in your case.