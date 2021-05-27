Ronson Development : Report No 17 Recommendation of the Management Board regarding distribution of the profit for year 2020

In order to increase the resilience of distribution systems against high-impact low-probability (HILP) events, it is important to prioritize assets damaged by these events so that the lost loads, especially sensitive and important loads, can be recovered faster. For this reason, this paper discusses the prioritization of electricity supply lines for scheduling and prioritizing repair actions. To this end, the economic value of distribution system lines has been considered as a criterion representing the sensitivity of the network to hurricanes. The modeling is based on value, in which the load value, lifetime-based failure probability of the poles, fragility curve, duration of line repair by the maintenance team, and the topology factor have been considered. This is so that the significance of the demand side, the failure extent and accessibility of the lines, the importance of time, and the network configuration are considered. The results provide an order of line priority for fault resolution, in which the topology factor has a larger effect. This modeling has been tested on an IEEE 33-bus network.