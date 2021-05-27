“ASK YOUR VET” WITH LILLIAN ROBERTS DVM
After more than 30 years of practice, Dr. Lillian Roberts DVM, still loves what she does for living – – keeping our Coachella Valley pets healthy and happy. She operates Country Club Animal Clinic in Palm Desert. Dr. Roberts explains why she loves being a veterinarian, “Whether it’s a wellness visit or a challenging medical or surgical case, I take pleasure in making every client experience a positive one. I look forward to interacting with my patients and consider many of their owners to be personal friends”.coachellavalleyweekly.com