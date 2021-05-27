“ASK YOUR VET” WITH LILLIAN ROBERTS DVM

We just had to put our cat to sleep who was just shy of 12. The cause was kidney failure. He started out by drinking a lot of water and then despite having him checked out, his failure advanced quite rapidly. It seemed as if there was nothing we could do. According to our vet, he became quickly anemic, lost his appetite and we decided to put him to sleep. Does this sound typical? Wasn’t he on the young side for this to happen? Lastly, is there anything we might have done to prevent what happened or slow down his deterioration? — H.W.