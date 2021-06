Father's day is rapidly approaching, this Sunday as a matter of fact. The Weather forecast for Bismarck/Mandan is temperatures in the mid-70s with a slight chance of showers (which probably with our luck lately means we won't get a drop). So what are your plans for you and your pop? I have some ideas for you that might make this a special day for him. How about a round of golf at Hawktree (18 holes) or a quick nine at the Mandan Municipal golf course? Here is an even better option if both of you love the game but are feeling lazy - The final day of the U.S. Open is on Father's Day - an intelligent tradition - you can watch it on TV out on the patio while you are grilling up a couple of steaks (the size of a Volkswagon), smoking some big fat cigars and drinking some cold ones.