newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden’s plan for a diplomatic mission to the Palestinians blatantly violates US law

By Smittah
breakingnewsandreligion.online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs presidential candidate, Joe Biden was asked if he would reverse President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and the relocation of the US Embassy to Jerusalem. Biden promised, “I wouldn’t reverse it.”. But candidate Biden also proposed re-opening the US diplomatic mission to the Palestinians in Jerusalem,...

breakingnewsandreligion.online
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mahmoud Abbas
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Us Embassy#Jerusalem#Israel#Law#The Us Embassy#The Jerusalem Embassy Act#Senate#American#Candidate Biden#Presidential Candidate#President Donald Trump#Campaign#Senators#Secretary#Missions#State Antony Blinken
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Palestine
Related
PoliticsMilton Daily Standard

Joe Biden's hit-and-run on the Palestinian people

U.S. taxpayers who want to see their tax dollars at work should look no further than the Gaza Strip, the besieged enclave where 2 million Palestinians live in what former Conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron described as “an open-air prison.” Israel has launched another of its horrific, periodic bombing campaigns against the embattled Gazans — slaughters that Israeli commentators have long called “mowing the grass” — leaving hundreds dead, including scores of children. At least 17 hospitals and clinics have been damaged, including Gaza’s only COVID-19 testing facility, clean water has been cut to hundreds of thousands, schools have been destroyed, and a major high rise building hosting media organizations including Al Jazeera and the Associated Press was leveled. The United States enables all this by providing Israel with billions of dollars in aid annually and unparalleled access to sophisticated weaponry.
Foreign Policywunc.org

Diplomat Discusses Next Steps For Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

As we just heard, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to head to the region soon with a cease-fire in place and holding for now. So now we want to turn to the question of what could be next. Specifically, we want to ask, what should the Biden administration be going for? To try to push the ball forward for a lasting peace, the long-term U.S. goal of a two-state solution or just maintain the quiet for now, however fragile?
POTUSNBC News

Inside Biden's 'quiet,' 'relentless' diplomatic scramble on Gaza

WASHINGTON — As the first rocket fire was exchanged between Israel and Hamas, President Joe Biden settled on a strategy. And as he had throughout the 2020 campaign, Biden adhered to it despite mounting criticism from Republicans and even his own Democratic Party. His approach was stylistically muted and substantively...
POTUSWashington Post

Biden’s top diplomat turns the post-Trump page with Greenland

KANGERLUSSUAQ, Greenland — Nearly two years after President Donald Trump caused an international incident with his quixotic desire to purchase Greenland, President Biden's top diplomat arrived on the world's largest island Thursday to offer a message of solidarity. “What was important about coming here today was to demonstrate that the...
Dearborn, MIlakeshorepublicradio.org

Pro-Palestinian Protesters Gathered For Biden's Dearborn Ford Plant Visit

President Joe Biden visited a Ford electric vehicle plant in Dearborn, Mich., today. As he toured the plant, several groups held protests to oppose his administration's policies in the Mideast, including U.S. support for Israel. WDET's Eli Newman has more. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Free, free Palestine. UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: Free, free Palestine.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Sidney Powell says Trump 'can simply be reinstated'

Attorney Sidney Powell, who is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for spreading allegedly defamatory claims about the 2020 election, insisted on Saturday former President Donald Trump could "simply be reinstated" as president and fill the rest of President Joe Biden's term. Powell's remarks were made at a right-wing conference...
Steubenville, OHheraldstaronline.com

Biden’s plan downright stupid

Everybody loves getting paid more. Where does the money come from to pay more? Money in any business is generated by convincing customers to purchase your product or service and keep coming back for more. Thus, by far, the most difficult element of running a business is “customer acquisition.”. In...
Congress & CourtsBozeman Daily Chronicle

Presidential panel on Capitol riot sought by Democratic lawmaker

WASHINGTON — A Democratic lawmaker called for a presidential commission to investigate the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol after Senate Republicans blocked legislation mandating the inquiry. The suggestion raised by Rep. Gerry Connolly’s would in effect take the matter out of Congress, bypassing Republican opposition. The GOP prevented...
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Your guide to the Biden budget

It’s one of JOE BIDEN’s most oft-repeated catchphrases: “Don’t tell me what you value; show me your budget, and I’ll tell you what you value.”. On Friday afternoon, Biden showed us his budget. Here’s what it tells us about what his White House values — and the signals it sends about where he’s willing to spend the most political capital.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In victory for Trump, Republicans block probe of U.S. Capitol riot

Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Friday derailed a bipartisan inquiry into the deadly assault on the Capitol by former President Donald Trump's supporters, despite a torrent of criticism the lawmakers were playing down the violence. Democrats and some moderate Republicans had called for a commission to probe the events...
Orlando, FLOrlando Sentinel

Courts must remedy blatantly racist voter-suppression law | Commentary

Florida lawmakers took a page from the past when they enacted a set of new voting restrictions. Now it’s the courts’ turn to right this terrible wrong. Supporters say the measures, which Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law in early May, increase transparency and strengthen election security. But here’s the rub: Florida didn’t have a problem with transparency or election security. In fact, the very officials who were clamoring to pass and sign this new law were trumpeting Florida’s success with running elections not that long ago.
POTUSMSNBC

'Shaking in his boots': Former Trump Org exec speaks on grand jury in criminal probe

The Manhattan DA convened a grand jury to hear evidence and weigh charges against former president Donald Trump and the employees of the Trump Organization as part of the criminal probe into the company, according to reporting from the Washington Post. Prosecutors are attempting to pressure the Trump Organization’s CFO Allen Weisselberg into cooperating. Former Trump Organization executive Barbara Res and former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade join MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss the escalation in the investigation.