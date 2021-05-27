Pieridae Energy : Canada's Pieridae plans to capture carbon at Alberta gas facility
(Reuters) - Canadian energy company Pieridae Energy Ltd said on Thursday it plans to capture and sequester carbon at its natural gas processing facility in Caroline, Alberta. The planned Caroline complex - expected to store up to 3 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year in a depleted underground reservoir - is part of a growing effort by energy firms to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to meet increasing customer and government demand for cleaner energy.www.marketscreener.com