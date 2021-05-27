IgG4 Related Disease Therapeutics Market to Anticipate a Positive Shift Owing to the Launch of Therapies by Key Players including Viela Bio, Horizon Therapeutics, Principia Biopharma, and Others

Telmisartan, medication sold under the brand name Micardis is consumed alone or in combination with other medications for decreasing the chances of heart attack or stroke among people above 55 years of age. The medication is consumed to control high blood pressure but cannot treat it. Telmisartan is an angiotensin II receptor blocker. As the medication lowers the blood pressure and blood and oxygen flow towards the heart more easily, therefore relaxes the blood vessels. Increasing number of patients of high blood pressure, and rising cases of chronic diseases is anticipated to grow Telmisartan market during the forecast period 2021-2031.