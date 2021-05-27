newsbreak-logo
Moderna : U.S. administers 290.7 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

marketscreener.com
 3 days ago

May 27 - The United States had administered 290,724,607 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 361,250,445 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 289,212,304 vaccine doses the CDC said had been administered by May...

