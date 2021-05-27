newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Fed reverse repo volume hits record high

By MarketScreener
marketscreener.com
 3 days ago

May 27 (Reuters) - The amount of cash flowing into the U.S. Federal Reserve's reverse repurchase (RRP) facility hit an all-time high of $485 billion on Thursday, further pressuring key short-term interest rates, which could fall below zero. The amount of money cash-heavy financial institutions have been loaning the central...

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Term Interest Rates#U S Federal Reserve#Volume#Market Rates#Reserve Bank#U S Bank#Reuters#The New York Fed#Td Securities#Rrp#U S Federal Reserve#Treasury Collateral#Central Bank#Hits#All Time High#Eligible Counterparties#Policy#Fall#March#Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessbondbuyer.com

Half a trillion dollars is sitting at the Fed earning nothing

There’s so much spare cash sloshing around U.S. funding markets that investors are choosing to park almost half a trillion dollars at the central bank — earning absolutely nothing. Usage of the Federal Reserve’s reverse repo facility — a mechanism that’s part of the central bank’s arsenal for helping to...
Businessaudacy.com

US consumers boosted spending in April as inflation surged

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans increased their spending by 0.5% in April, a slowdown after a massive gain in March that had been powered by the distribution of billions of dollars in individual stimulus checks. Even with the pullback from a 4.7% surge in spending in March, the April increase provided...
Businessthebalance.com

Fed’s Preferred Inflation Measure Hits 28-Year High

The Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation surged to 3.1% last month, its highest level in decades, confirming what we already knew: Prices in the U.S. are rising—and fast. Key Takeaways. The Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation rose to 3.1% in April, its highest level since July 1992. Higher...
Marketsetftrends.com

Wary of Rising Yields? Turn to Short-Term Treasury Bonds

The potential for higher interest rates is putting assets like the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (VGSH) in the spotlight. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is trying its best to ease markets that have been volatile as of late. An improving economy is causing market experts to wonder whether the recovery is running too hot, which could prompt the Fed to shift its stance on rates.
Businessmiamiheatnation.com

Top US Fed official downplays inflation, warns against acting early

WASHINGTON (AFP) – The current spike in inflation is unlikely to pose a persistent threat to the US economy, and prematurely heeding calls to act could derail the recovery from the Covid-19 downturn, a top Federal Reserve official said Wednesday. Fed Vice Chair Randal Quarles also said he is optimistic...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar edges up ahead of inflation data; yuan hits new three-year high

The dollar strengthened on Friday and was on track for a weekly gain as investors waited for U.S. inflation data to set the currency's direction. The U.S. dollar has fallen in April and May so far, reaching its lowest in more than four months, but has changed course this week, picking up in a move which analysts said was due to month-end flows.
Currencieswsau.com

MSCI emerging market currency index hits fresh record high

LONDON (Reuters) – MSCI’s emerging market currency index pushed to a fresh record high on Wednesday aided by the dollar languishing near five-month lows as Fed officials reiterated they will not change monetary policy any time soon. The developing markets currency benchmark scaled 1746.51, rising above peaks reached earlier this...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Fed reverse repo volume sparks worries U.S. short-term rates could go below zero

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Financial institutions flush with cash have flocked to the Federal Reserve's reverse repurchase (RRP) facility, loaning the U.S. central bank money at 0% interest and raising concerns in the bond market that key short-term interest rates could actually fall below zero. Volume at the Fed's overnight...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Wall St to test record high on Fed balm as dollar languishes

LONDON (Reuters) - New York was set to test record highs on Tuesday, underpinned by reassurances from Federal Reserve officials that monetary stimulus will remain in place during the pandemic. The soothing words on inflation kept the dollar at four-and-a-half-month lows and triggered attempts to rein in the yuan. U.S....
Stocksinvesting.com

DAX, Stoxx 600 Hit Record High, Euro Rallies To 4-month Peak

“I have some Bitcoin, and I have a very particular set of skills”. Ok, Ray Dalio didn’t say the second bit, but it would have been good if he did. The guy hates cash; we know this, but now he hates on bonds too. For the founder of Bridgewater Associates, even the most volatile asset out there is better than picking up dimes from in front of the inflation steamroller. In a recorded interview shown yesterday at CoinDesk’s Consensus 2021 conference, Dalio said he would rather own Bitcoin than bonds. Dalio has a very particular set of skills: he’s good at making investment calls. Or at least, he has been good for a long time. Last year, his main macro fund, the Pure Alpha II fund, lost 12.6%. Over the course of 2020, Dalio lost over $12bn whilst peers excelled. It was not a great performance in a year in which many investors were able to successfully call the bottom and ride the recovery in the stock market. He also famously said that ‘cash is trash’, which is kind of a pro-crypto statement in that it tells you he thinks that owning a depreciating asset (cash) is pointless. Dalio previously presented his views on Bitcoin in January, saying that Bitcoin “has features that could make it an attractive storehold of wealth”. The only problem with this argument is that anything that can depreciate by more than 30% in 24hrs is demonstrably not a good store of value. That’s a heck of a lot of years of inflation erosion compressed into a single day. Ok, it’s back up now a bit, but who’s telling where it will head next? Bitcoin bounced on Monday after a steep fall over the weekend. Price action ran into resistance at the $40k level and this morning trades a little below around the $39k area, but well above last week’s multi-month nadir of $30k.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Fed balm lifts shares to record high amid tussle over yuan

LONDON (Reuters) - European shares rose to record highs on Tuesday, soothed by reassurance from Federal Reserve officials that monetary stimulus won't be clawed back anytime soon. Sentiment in Europe was also underpinned by the latest IFO indicator which showed that the upswing for the German economy, Europe's largest, is...
EconomyZacks.com

U.S. Services Sector Hits Record High in Early May: 6 Picks

The U.S. economy is witnessing an impressive recovery since the beginning of 2021, faster-than-expected by a large number of market participants. The vaccination drive on a priority basis, easing of restrictions and an unprecedented stimulus helped the economy to ramp up the level of economic activities. Weekly jobless claims have...
U.S. Politicsbitcoin.com

Fed Begins to Taper QE- US Central Bank Removes $351 Billion in Liquidity via Reverse Repos

After pumping extreme amounts of liquidity into markets, the U.S. Federal Reserve seems to be tapering back monetary easing policy via reverse repos (RRP). Following this week’s published minutes report from the Fed’s April monetary policy meeting, it seemed as though members of the central bank were prepared to discuss rolling back large-scale Treasury and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) purchases. This week, during a three-day period, the U.S. central bank removed $351 billion in liquidity according to reports.
BusinessStreet.Com

U.S. Economic Activity Hits Record High in May but Inflation Quickens

U.S. economic activity surged in May, a key reading indicated Friday, while factory output hit a record high as businesses and factories roared back to life amid state reopenings and vaccine rollouts. The IHS Markit Composite PMI index, a proxy for U.S. GDP, was pegged at 68.1, nearly 5 points...