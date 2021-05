Buddy Williams, age 56, of Lyons, died Friday, May 21, 2021 at North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville, Florida. Mr. Williams was born November 2, 1964 in Jesup. He was the owner of Williams Trucking Inc. and was a member of the Alee Shrine Temple, Tattnall Shrine Club, and Rising Sun Lodge #32. Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his father, David Earl Williams, Sr.; sister, Brenda Blanton; and nephew, Tony Cason.