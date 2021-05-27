newsbreak-logo
Burnsville medical office building trades for $52 million

By Dylan Thomas
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Home to a Twin Cities Orthopedics urgent care clinic, the medical office building traded in late April. It may be part of a portfolio sale.

