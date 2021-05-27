Burnsville medical office building trades for $52 million

(Beaver Dam) Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam announced Thursday additional services that will be located in their medical office building. The facility will be providing family medicine, dermatology, and chiropractic care in newly renovated space on the fourth floor of the building located at 705 South University Avenue, adjacent to the hospital, beginning in July. As part of the project, the Beaver Dam primary care clinic will move from its current space in the campus’s Warren Street building. Dr. Lindsey Clearly will relocate to the new Beaver Dam location from her current practice in Juneau, which will close. Dr. Kirsten Webb’s dermatology practice and Dr. Benjamin Shier’s chiropractic practice will also transition to the centrally located space in Suite 400 of the medical office building. New pain management services are also expected to be added to the location later this summer. Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam Chief Administrative Officer Angelia Foster says they are excited about the opportunity to bring so many high-quality services to a fresh space that is pleasing to their patients and provides a comfortable and convenient place to receive care. She says having more primary and specialty care so close to hospital services like medical imaging and lab is a benefit to the community.