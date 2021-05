For the math-challenged, the idea of doing math without numbers is attractive. But isn’t that like writing without words? Not at all, at least according to author Milo Beckman. In fact, the higher orders of math are done without any numbers at all. But you don’t have to be a mathematician to understand the math in Beckman’s book, Math Without Numbers. Charmingly illustrated by M. Erazo, it’s a conversational guide to the three main branches of abstract math—topology, analysis, and algebra that is surprisingly easy to grasp. Milo Beckman has been addicted to math since a young age. A math prodigy, he was captain of the New York City Math Team by age thirteen. His diverse projects and independent research have been featured in the New York Times, FiveThirtyEight, Salon, the Huffington Post, the Economist, and others.