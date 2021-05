AMC rises a staggering 35% on Thursday to a four-year high. AMC saw a huge surge in volume as it took over the NYSE. The cinema company now has a market cap of $11.9 billion. Update May 28: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) has been soaring on Friday by another 25% to above $33, building on massive increases on Thursday. Compared to last Friday's closing level of just under $13, the current session high of $36.72 means the value of the Kansas-based theater company has nearly tripled. It Is essential to note that the RSI is pointed to stretched conditions, but retail traders' enthusiasm is hard to curb. The long Memorial Day weekend promises increased ticket sales.