Red White & Bloom Passes Pre-Qualification In Michigan, Proceeds To Final Step Of Licensing Process

Red White & Bloom Brands (CSE: RWB) (OTCQX: RWBYF) today announced the results of the special meeting of the holders of common shares and the Series 2 convertible preferred shares and a class meeting of the holders of the Series 2 convertible preferred shares. At the meeting, shareholders representing 99.62% of the votes cast attached to the common shares and the Series 2 preferred convertible shares, as well as 98.44% of the votes cast attached to the series 2 convertible preferred shares, voted to approve a special resolution authorizing the company to alter its articles to, in effect, change the conversion date of the Series 2 convertible preferred shares. The change is such that each Series 2 shareholder shall be entitled to convert any whole number of Series 2 convertible preferred shares into validly issued, fully paid and non-assessable common shares on any business day after the eighteenth month anniversary (Oct. 24, 2021) of the date upon which the Series 2 convertible preferred shares were issued by the company.