Red White & Bloom Passes Pre-Qualification In Michigan, Proceeds To Final Step Of Licensing Process

By Jay Lutz
thedeepdive.ca
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months and months of waiting, it’s finally happened. Red White & Bloom (CSE: RWB) this morning announced that it has received pre-qualification in the state of Michigan for marijuana licensing. The pre-qualification will enable the company to proceed to the second step of the process, which will see the...

thedeepdive.ca
State
Michigan State
