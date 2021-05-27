newsbreak-logo
Three Los Alamos scientists honored by American Nuclear Society

By Los Alamos National Laboratory
Newswise
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — Los Alamos, N.M., May 27, 2021 – Two scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory were named fellows of the American Nuclear Society (ANS) and a third was recognized with a special award. Mark B. Chadwick, chief scientist and chief operating officer of Weapons Physics, and Stuart A. Maloy, deputy group leader for Materials Science at Radiation and Dynamic Extremes, were named fellows, while D.V. Rao, program director for the Laboratory’s Civilian Nuclear Program, earned a special award for making advanced nuclear energy systems a reality.

