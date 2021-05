The Music Academy of WNC has launched four brand new programs for 2021. First is a new 501-c3 non-profit for music scholarships called Music in the Mountains Scholarship Fund. This non-profit was created to fund music-based scholarships for students taking private lessons, ensembles, and music classes in addition to collegiate music programs. Michael Ridenour, Music Academy Director states “we are now raising funds for Music in the Mountains so we can start awarding scholarships for the second half of 2021.” Information on this new non-profit can be found on the Music in the Mountains Scholarship Fund website at mmsfnc.org. Donors can also contact Michael Ridenour at 828-693-3726 for more information.