Over-expression of MuRF1 Protein Identified as Sufficient Cause of Muscle Wasting

By American Physiological Society (APS)
Newswise
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRockville, Md. (May 27, 2021)—Over-expression of the MuRF1 protein in the skeletal muscle of mice was sufficient to cause muscle wasting, according to a new study by researchers from the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine. In addition, researchers identified 56 proteins with modified lysines – an amino acid considered a building block of protein – resulting from the MuRF1 over-expression.

#Protein#Mice#Human Physiology#Human Health#Murf1 Protein Identified#Over Expression#Skeletal Muscle Atrophy#Metabolism#Function#Quantitative Proteomics#Therapies#Identification#Breakdown#Reveal#Rockville
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Novel gene identified as genetic cause of portal hypertension

The liver serves many critical functions within the human body, including the production of critical proteins, and the removal of waste and toxins. But when damage occurs to the largest organ in the body, many people do not experience symptoms until serious damage has occurred. When the liver becomes scarred, blood can collect and raise the pressure of the portal vein. This accumulation causes portal hypertension and can lead to fluid build up in the abdomen and other detrimental side effects, including death.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Protein modification of a gene expression regulator can confer neuroprotection against inflammation

Researchers at the University of Eastern Finland have found a potential neuroprotective effect of a protein modification that could be a therapeutic target in early Alzheimer's disease. The new study investigated the role of MECP2, a regulator of gene expression, in Alzheimer's disease related processes in brain cells. The study found that phosphorylation of MECP2 protein at a specific amino acid decreases in the brain as Alzheimer's disease is progressing. Abolishing this phosphorylation of MECP2 in cultured mouse neurons upon inflammatory stimulation enhanced their viability and increased the expression of important genes in the maintenance and protection of neurons. The results obtained in the study call attention to modifications of MECP2 as potential targets for developing specific therapies against AD and other neurodegenerative diseases. The study was recently published in the Cells journal.
CancerMedicalXpress

Hydrogen peroxide-producing drug boosts cancer-killing effect of radiotherapy

A small drug molecule that appears to protect normal tissue from the damaging effects of radiation, may simultaneously be able to boost the cancer-killing effect of radiation therapy, according to a new study led by scientists at University of Iowa, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Galera Therapeutics, Inc.
ScienceNewswise

Researchers Identify Proteins That Predict Future Dementia, Alzheimer’s Risk

Newswise — The development of dementia, often from Alzheimer’s disease, late in life is associated with abnormal blood levels of dozens of proteins up to five years earlier, according to a new study led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Most of these proteins were not known to be linked to dementia before, suggesting new targets for prevention therapies.
Diseases & Treatmentsneurology.org

Exosomes From Subjects With Multiple Sclerosis Express EBV-Derived Proteins and Activate Monocyte-Derived Macrophages

Objective To investigate in a cross-sectional study the effect of serum-derived exosomes on primary human blood monocyte-derived macrophages (MDMs) comparing exosomes from healthy donors vs patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis in remission and in relapse and to assess whether the response correlates with exosomal Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) protein expression. Methods...
Futurity

Bio-inspired scaffolds could aid injured skeletal muscle

To promote the regeneration of injured skeletal muscle, bioengineers are making and testing tunable electrospun scaffolds completely derived from decellularized skeletal muscle. A paper in Science Advances shows how natural extracellular matrix can mimic native skeletal muscle and direct the alignment, growth, and differentiation of myotubes, one of the building...
HealthNews-Medical.net

The spike proteins of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.617 and B.1.618 variants identified in India provide partial resistance to vaccine-elicited and therapeutic monoclonal antibodies

India’s surge in SARS-CoV-2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2) infections are linked to the new variants B.1.617 and B.1.618, with mutated spike proteins. In recent months, it has caused a devastating second wave of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is reported that from 3 January 2020 to 17 May 2021, there have been over 25 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 with over 274 thousand deaths.
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

Edible wood? By tapping into the ‘natural genetic potential of microorganisms’, tree waste can be transformed into food-grade protein

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The protein sector is squeezed between the drive to reach net zero emissions by 2050 – required if global warming is to be contained at 1.5 above pre-industrial levels – and the need to drastically scale up production over the same period.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Identifying and Studying COVID-19 Spike Protein Mutations on B.1.617

After the rapid incline in COVID-19 cases and deaths in India over recent weeks, travel bans and restrictions to and from India have been imposed by at least 20 countries. Once again, the world has arrived at a crossroads of viral evolution. When reports first came in regarding the Indian...
Public HealthPosted by
HealthDay

Sleep Apnea Raises Odds for Severe COVID-19

TUESDAY, May 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- People suffering from severe obstructive sleep apnea are at a greater risk of catching COVID-19, a new study finds. But researchers at Kaiser Permanente Southern California also found that the longer patients used a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) mask while sleeping, the more their COVID-19 risk dropped.
Scienceslashdot.org

German scientists identify possible cause of vaccine blood clots

The authors of a new study claim their findings show that it is not the key component of the vaccines that cause the clotting, but a separate vector virus that is used to deliver them to the body. Both the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson jabs use a modified adenovirus, similar to the common cold virus, to deliver the spike protein of SarsCov2, the virus that causes Covid-19. The scientists claim the delivery mechanism means the spike protein is sent into the cell nucleus rather than the cellular fluid, where the virus usually generates proteins. In rare cases, they argue, parts of the spike protein can splice inside the nucleus, creating mutant versions which do not bind to the cell membrane where immunisation takes place, but are secreted into the body, where they can cause blood clots. “The adenovirus life cycle includes ... the entry of the adenoviral DNA into the nucleus, and subsequently gene transcription by the host transcription machinery,” the scientists claimed in a preprint of the study released this week. “And exactly here lies the problem: the viral piece of DNA is not optimised to be transcribed inside the nucleus.”
HealthMedscape News

Rare Operative Intervention for Urinary and Fecal Incontinence-Associated Dermatitis

Samantha Delapena, MD; Philomene Spadafore, RN, MHA; Stephanie E. Bollenbach, MD; Areta Kowal-Vern, MD; Kevin N. Foster, MD, MBA, FACS; Marc R. Matthews, MD, FASC. Incontinence-associated dermatitis (IAD) is considered a cause of moisture-associated skin damage after prolonged exposure to urinary and fecal incontinence. While partial-thickness burns are often managed with topical therapies, daily dressing changes, patient positioning, hydration, nutrition, and pain management, deep partial-thickness and full-thickness burn injuries require surgical excision and, ultimately, skin grafting. The elderly and very young as well as those with medical comorbidities can develop urinary and fecal incontinence. Urinary ammonia and gastrointestinal lipolytic enzymes and proteases can produce caustic damage to weakened elderly or immature skin. In this report, 2 cases of IAD are presented as chemical burns. After a prolonged interval of urinary and fecal incontinence, an incapacitated 65-year-old male with 14% total body surface area (TBSA) partial-thickness wounds, and an 85-year-old female with 4% TBSA full-thickness wounds were admitted to the burn center and underwent operative management.
Diseases & TreatmentsWashington Times

Gene therapy using engineered virus partially restores blind patient's vision

Doctors for the first time have partially restored the vision of a blind patient using gene therapy to inject a genetically engineered virus into his eye. Researchers performed the therapy on a 58-year-old man who was diagnosed 40 years ago with an inherited eye disease called retinitis pigmentosa, which is loss of vision due to a breakdown and loss of cells in the retina.
Workoutsboxrox.com

10 Tasty Vegetarian Protein Sources to Maximise Muscle Growth and Recovery

These vegetarian protein sources are great ways to help you recover properly after a workout and keep your body healthy and fit. Kidney beans are an excellent source of molybdenum. They are a very good source of folate, dietary fibre and copper. Kidney beans are a good source of manganese, phosphorus, protein, vitamin B1, iron, potassium and magnesium. 100g of kidney beans contains 24g of protein.
Moscow, IDuidaho.edu

A U of I-Led Study Identifies a Protein That Saves Cells From Formaldehyde Toxicity

Normal cellular processes give rise to toxins, like formaldehyde, that cells must mitigate. Bacteria that feed on methanol, like Methylorubrum extorquens, produce a lot of formaldehyde. A U of I-led study published in PLOS Biology identified a protein that acts as a kill-switch, binding to formaldehyde and leading to a rapid cessation in growth and protein production. This protein, named EfgA, is the first formaldehyde sensor ever discovered in bacteria that eat methanol as food and is found nearly universally among bacteria with this metabolic capacity.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists identify genetic mutation associated with exfoliation syndrome known to cause glaucoma

A team of researchers from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research's (A*STAR) Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS) and Bioprocessing Technology Institute (BTI), as well as Singapore Eye Research Institute (SERI), have identified a genetic mutation (functionally defective CYP39A1 gene) associated with exfoliation syndrome, the most common cause of glaucoma. The findings could pave the way for future research on the cause of exfoliation syndrome and potential cures. Their research was published in Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) on 24 February 2021.