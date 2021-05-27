newsbreak-logo
Viral Teen Punks The Linda Lindas Sign to Epitaph Records: 'Now It Feels We Can Actually Make a Difference'

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViral Los Angeles teen sensation The Linda Lindas have officially signed to iconic punk label Epitaph Records, and have also booked their first late-night TV gig. The independent label -- home to 1-2-3-4 stalwarts such as Bad Religion, Rancid, The Offspring, Pennywise and dozens of others -- announced the news on Thursday (May 27), a week after a video of the band's raging original about confronting high school xenophobia and sexism, "Racist, Sexist Boy," exploded on YouTube.

