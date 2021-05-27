Viral Teen Punks The Linda Lindas Sign to Epitaph Records: 'Now It Feels We Can Actually Make a Difference'

I’m used to being behind on pop culture, what with me living in a backyard hole the past year, cowering from germs and playing my 1999 version of “Tomb Raider” 20 hours a day. It’s still awesome, by the way, despite being the beginning of the end of my first marriage. Thankfully, I’m spending my twilight years around my daughters, who help me keep up. The 19-year-old daughter burst into my room this week–which was weird, because she only approaches when remembering she needs food to live–with a video of these girls in a library, making noise on music-making contraptions.