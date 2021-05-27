CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATNF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain, today announced that it has appointed Russell T. Ray, MBA and Teresa DeLuca MD, MBA to its board of directors, effective June 15, 2021. Ray formerly served as a partner and senior advisor to HLM Venture Partners, as well as managing director and co-head of Global Health Care at Credit Suisse First Boston Corporation. He currently serves on the board of directors of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MACK). Dr. DeLuca comes to 180 Life Sciences as both a public independent board director and former senior executive chief medical officer with significant P&L business line ownership at global companies. "We are pleased to welcome both Teresa and Russ to our board. We took a considerable amount of time to not simply just fill our open board seats, but to fill them with highly qualified individuals who will immediately bring tangible value to our team and capable of helping to create meaningful value for our shareholders," said Dr. James Woody, CEO of 180 Life Sciences. "I think both of their bios speak for themselves and I look forward to working with them. Their addition will satisfy Nasdaq's continued listing standards for independent directors on the 180 Life Sciences Board. In addition, we also look forward to soon announcing the addition of two more equally qualified board members to our team."