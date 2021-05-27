newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)

marketscreener.com
 3 days ago

ITEM 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (the "Company") held its annual meeting of shareholders. The matters that were submitted to a vote of shareholders and the related results are as follows:*. 1. The following directors were elected to serve for...

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deloitte Touche#Form 8 K#Accountants#Executive Compensation#Fiscal Year#Annual Meeting#Llp#Submission#Security Holders#Shareholders#Broker Non Votes#Fractional Shares#Source#Chapman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
BusinessGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

BellRock Brands Announces Update on Delay in Filing Financial Statements

DENVER, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - BellRock Brands Inc. ("BellRock" or the "Company") (CSE: BRCK.U), an industry-leading cannabis consumer packaged goods ("CPG") multi-state operator, is providing an update on the status of the filing of its annual financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for financial year ended December 31, 2020 (collectively, the "Annual Filings"). The Company is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously with its auditors to complete the Annual Filings, which it expects to file by June 14, 2021. In the interim, the Management Cease Trade Order granted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 3, 2021 remains in place.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Northern Star Acquisition Corp (STIC) Stockholders Approve Proposed Merger With BARK

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Northern Star Acquisition Corp. ("Northern Star") (NYSE: STIC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that Northern Star's stockholders voted to approve its proposed merger with Barkbox, Inc. ("BARK" or the "Company"), the leading global brand for dogs, at its Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on May 28, 2021.
PetsPosted by
TheStreet

Northern Star Acquisition Corp. Stockholders Approve Proposed Merger With BARK

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Star Acquisition Corp. ("Northern Star") (STIC) , a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that Northern Star's stockholders voted to approve its proposed merger with Barkbox, Inc. ("BARK" or the "Company"), the leading global brand for dogs, at its Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on May 28, 2021.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Major shareholder notification "“ BlackRock, Inc.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GN Store Nord A/S hereby announces that on May 28, 2021, pursuant to Section 38(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it received a notification from BlackRock, Inc. stating that on May 27, 2021 BlackRock, Inc. held shares and financial instruments, cf. Section 38 and Sections 39(2)(1) and (2) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, representing 4.91% and 0.11%, respectively, (in aggregate 5.02%) of the share capital and voting rights in GN Store Nord A/S.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Zivo Bioscience Inc. (ZIVO) Prices 2.76M Unit Upsized Offering at $5/Unit; Announces Up-Listing to Nasdaq

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the development and commercialization of nutritional/nutraceutical product candidates originally derived from proprietary algal cultures, today announced the pricing of its upsized underwritten public offering of 2,760,000 units at a price to the public of $5.00 per unit. Each unit to be issued in the offering consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $5.50. The common stock and warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately. The common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market, on May 28, 2021, under the symbols "ZIVO" and "ZIVOW," respectively. ZIVO expects to receive gross proceeds of $13.8 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In connection with the offering, the Company will effectuate a reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio of 1-for-80. The reverse stock split is expected to be effective at 12:01 a.m., Eastern Time, on May 28, 2021. The share numbers and pricing information in this release are adjusted to give effect to the reverse stock split.
Businessthedalesreport.com

Nasdaq Approves High Tide’s Application to List

High Tide becomes the first major publicly traded cannabis retailer to announce it has been approved to trade on Nasdaq. High Tide shares expected to begin trading on Nasdaq on June 2nd, 2021. High Tide has received approval from Nasdaq to list its common shares for trading under the symbol...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 8-K IWEB, Inc. For: May 06

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act 1934. Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): May 6, 2021. IWeb Inc. (Exact Name of Registrant...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 8-K INSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC For: May 18

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. INSTEEL INDUSTRIES DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND. MOUNT AIRY, N.C., May 18, 2021 – Insteel Industries, Inc. (NYSE: IIIN) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share on the Company’s common stock payable on June 25, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 11, 2021.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

InvestorNewsBreaks "“ 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) Announces Strategic Board Appointments

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATNF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain, today announced that it has appointed Russell T. Ray, MBA and Teresa DeLuca MD, MBA to its board of directors, effective June 15, 2021. Ray formerly served as a partner and senior advisor to HLM Venture Partners, as well as managing director and co-head of Global Health Care at Credit Suisse First Boston Corporation. He currently serves on the board of directors of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MACK). Dr. DeLuca comes to 180 Life Sciences as both a public independent board director and former senior executive chief medical officer with significant P&L business line ownership at global companies. "We are pleased to welcome both Teresa and Russ to our board. We took a considerable amount of time to not simply just fill our open board seats, but to fill them with highly qualified individuals who will immediately bring tangible value to our team and capable of helping to create meaningful value for our shareholders," said Dr. James Woody, CEO of 180 Life Sciences. "I think both of their bios speak for themselves and I look forward to working with them. Their addition will satisfy Nasdaq's continued listing standards for independent directors on the 180 Life Sciences Board. In addition, we also look forward to soon announcing the addition of two more equally qualified board members to our team."
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 8-K PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. For: May 24

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. May 24, 2021. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. (Exact name of registrant as...
Madison, NJrealogy.com

Realogy Holdings Corp.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter) (State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation) (IRS Employer Identification No.) (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter) Delaware. 333-148153. 20-4381990. (State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.) _______________________________. 175 Park Avenue. Madison. 07940.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Avidian Extends Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES. TORONTO,...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Eminent Gold Corp. Increases Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./. VANCOUVER, BC, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Eminent Gold Corp. (TSXV: EMNT) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, due to increased...
Marketssharewise.com

State Street Announces Chief Executive Officer of State Street Institutional Services and Chief Financial Officer to Participate in Morgan Stanley’s US Financials Conference

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) announced today that Chief Executive Officer of State Street Institutional Services, Francisco Aristeguieta, and Chief Financial Officer, Eric Aboaf, will participate in Morgan Stanley’s US Financials Conference, to be held virtually, on Monday, June 14, 2021, at 9:30 am ET. The webcast of the event will...
AgricultureStreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Titan Machinery Inc. For: May 27

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Results for Fiscal First Quarter Ended April 30, 2021. - Revenue for First Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Increased 20.1% to $372.7 million - - GAAP EPS for First Quarter of Fiscal 2022 was...
Economysalesbenchmarkindex.com

CEO Advisory Board Insights to Navigate the Second Half

Scott Gruher, Senior Partner and Revenue Practice Lead, shares insights from SBI's spring CEO Advisory Board meeting... SBI recently held its Spring CEO Advisory Meeting to connect with less than a dozen market leaders on current challenges and to share best practices. This influential peer group share key insights into the following topics:
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

New Round Of Stimulus Checks To Hit Your Accounts Immediately!

The Democratic lawmakers are constantly urging the federal government to approve a 4th round of stimulus checks particularly for those American people who are still struggling financially. Some lawmakers are proposing that future relief can be bound to the upcoming financial conditions. This will enable your bank account to receive stimulus checks automatically.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.41 Billion

Brokerages expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to report sales of $8.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $8.86 billion. 3M posted sales of $7.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$442.75 Million in Sales Expected for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to post $442.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $458.50 million and the lowest is $414.70 million. Premier reported sales of $342.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

$70.65 Million in Sales Expected for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to announce sales of $70.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.20 million and the highest is $71.10 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.