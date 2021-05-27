The Challenge: All Stars Finale Recap: Which OG Challenger Took Home the Whopping $500K? Plus, Grade It!
As R&B superstar Aaliyah once sang — and The Challenge: All Stars just proved — age ain’t nothing but a number. The debut season of the franchise’s OG extravaganza concluded Thursday with the remaining 30- and 40-something players battling physical exhaustion, lack of sleep, carolina reapers and whatever the heck was on that gross plate all in hope of securing that half-a-mill bag. Last week’s episode saw Derrick and Jisela eliminated after their canoe leg went horribly wrong, leaving Mark, Darrell, Eric, Yes, Alton, Aneesa, Jonna, Jemmye, Ruthie and KellyAnne still in the running.tvline.com