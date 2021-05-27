newsbreak-logo
Invasive species stoppers: 60 free, inspection, decomination stations set up in Adirondacks

By David Figura
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 3 days ago
Don’t be that recreational boater or anglers who spreads a nasty plant or animal invasive species into an Adirondack waterway. Paul Smith’s College Adirondack Watershed Institute (AWI) is offering free boat inspections and decontaminations starting on Memorial Day weekend at more than 60 boat launches and road-side locations across the Adirondack region to help the public stop the spread of aquatic invasive species.

