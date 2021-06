AROUND THE SHIELD — Harvey Langi is getting another chance in Foxborough. The 28-year-old linebacker from BYU re-signed with New England, with the Patriots announcing the move late Monday afternoon after his agent had previously shared the one-year deal on social media. Langi has spent the past two seasons with the New York Jets, where he spent the 2019 season on the practice squad before being elevated to the active roster and amassing 34 total tackles, one pass defended and one fumble recovery in 14 games, including six starts.