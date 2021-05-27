Digital Scent Technology Market worth $1.5 billion by 2026

According to a new market research report "Digital Workplace Market by Component (Solutions [Unified Communication and Collaboration, Unified Endpoint Management, Enterprise Mobility and Management] and Services), Deployment, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, The global digital workplace market size is expected to grow from USD 22.7 billion in 2020 to USD 72.2 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.3% during the forecast period. Key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market are the cost optimization and improved productivity and availability of new technology and tools. However, lack of thought leadership among organization and clear and defined Return on Investment (ROI) are expected to limit the market growth. Apart from drivers and restraints, there are a few lucrative opportunities for digital workplace providers in the market. Increasing adoption of cloud and enterprise mobility services among enterprises and increasing adoption of workplace transformation services among SMEs are some of the opportunities for vendors in the digital workplace market. These opportunities are expected to present new market growth prospects for digital workplace vendors.