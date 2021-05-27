Aquaculture Market (2021-2025) | COVID-19 has Devastated APAC Aquaculture Market, Says Fairfield Market Research
Aquaculture has grown at an impressive rate in the past few decades across the globe. Aquaculture comprises both freshwater and marine animals with the former accounting for the vast majority of production. Freshwater aquaculture consists of some fish species such as tilapia, catfish, and trout, amongst others. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration indicates that aquaculture produces a major portion of seafood consumed globally and this is only likely to increase going forward.