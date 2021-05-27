Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

How Quantum Computing Threatens Industrial Device Security

By David Mantey
nddist.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the second episode of our five-part Quantum Computing/Quantum Apocalypse series, Alan Grau, VP of IoT and Embedded Solutions with Sectigo, discusses how quantum computing poses a threat to the security of industrial devices. Industrial devices require secure communication that use digital certificates for authentication. Right now, the certificates can't...

www.inddist.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Computers#Rsa#Iot Security#Technology Company#Vp#The Quantum Apocalypse#Ecc#Industrial Devices#Secure Communication#Aes Encryption#Authentication#Manufacturers#Investing#Codes#Lifetimes#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Coding & Programmingatoallinks.com

An overview of Quantum Computing Artificial Intelligence

“Artificial Intelligence” and “quantum”, these two words might look easy and understandable but it is very tough, to sum up, these huge fields in just one article. There are many limitations in traditional computing to execute large algorithms. The existing computing possesses high potentiality, but still, it can’t take care of IoT and big data problems. One can say that Quantum mechanics is among the suitable technical solutions to make computer science step into a brand new era of algorithm execution speed and security.
Computersarxiv.org

Testing symmetry on quantum computers

Symmetry is a unifying concept in physics. In quantum information and beyond, it is known that quantum states possessing symmetry are not useful for certain information-processing tasks. For example, states that commute with a Hamiltonian realizing a time evolution are not useful for timekeeping during that evolution, and bipartite states that are highly extendible are not strongly entangled and thus not useful for basic tasks like teleportation. Motivated by this perspective, this paper details several quantum algorithms that test the symmetry of quantum states and channels. For the case of testing Bose symmetry of a state, we show that there is a simple and efficient quantum algorithm, while the tests for other kinds of symmetry rely on the aid of a quantum prover. We prove that the acceptance probability of each algorithm is equal to the maximum symmetric fidelity of the state being tested, thus giving a firm operational meaning to these latter resource quantifiers. Special cases of the algorithms test for incoherence or separability of quantum states. We evaluate the performance of these algorithms by using the variational approach to quantum algorithms, replacing the quantum prover with a variational circuit. We also show that the maximum symmetric fidelities can be calculated by semi-definite programs, which is useful for benchmarking the performance of the quantum algorithms for sufficiently small examples. Finally, we establish various generalizations of the resource theory of asymmetry, with the upshot being that the acceptance probabilities of the algorithms are resource monotones and thus well motivated from the resource-theoretic perspective.
Computersarxiv.org

Algorithm for initializing a generalized fermionic Gaussian state on a quantum computer

We present explicit expressions for the central piece of a variational method developed by Shi et al. which extends variational wave functions that are efficiently computable on classical computers beyond mean-field to generalized Gaussian states [1]. In particular, we derive iterative analytical expressions for the evaluation of expectation values of products of fermionic creation and annihilation operators in a Grassmann variable-free representation. Using this result we find a closed expression for the energy functional and its gradient of a general fermionic quantum many-body Hamiltonian. We present a simple gradient-descent-based algorithm that can be used as an optimization subroutine in combination with imaginary time evolution, which by construction guarantees a monotonic decrease of the energy in each iteration step. Due to the simplicity of the quantum circuit implementing the variational state Ansatz, the results of the algorithms discussed here and in [1] could serve as an improved, beyond mean-field initial state in quantum computation.
Cell PhonesDark Reading

How Menlo Uses Isolation to Secure Mobile Devices in the Cloud

SPONSORED: WATCH NOW -- Mobile devices like smartphones and tablets have emerged as popular targets for bad actors looking to break into to cloud-based networks, according to Poornima DeBolle, chief product officer for Menlo Security. SPONSORED: Mobile devices like smartphones and tablets have emerged as popular targets for bad actors...
Engineeringsciencecodex.com

Using the environment to control quantum devices

Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) researchers have uncovered how the environment can impact highly sensitive quantum behaviours like localisation. Their findings, published in Chaos, could lead to future innovations in the design of superconducting materials and quantum devices, including super precise sensors. Quantum technology, in particular quantum sensing,...
Boulder, CObizwest.com

ColdQuanta joins IBM working group for quantum-computing startups, research

BOULDER — ColdQuanta Inc. has joined a consortium of businesses and academic researchers with the International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) Quantum Network. In a statement, the Boulder company said it will integrate its existing products within Qiskit, an open-source development platform sponsored by IBM that allows developers to build control systems for quantum-computing hardware.
Computersarxiv.org

Hardware-Efficient, Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computation with Rydberg Atoms

Neutral atom arrays have recently emerged as a promising platform for quantum information processing. One important remaining roadblock for large-scale quantum information processing in such systems is associated with the finite lifetime of atomic Rydberg states during entangling operations. Because such Rydberg state decay errors can result in many possible channels of leakage out of the computational subspace as well as correlated errors, they cannot be addressed directly through traditional methods of fault-tolerant quantum computation. Here, we present a detailed analysis of the effects of these sources of errors on a neutral-atom quantum computer and propose hardware-efficient, fault-tolerant quantum computation schemes that mitigate them. By using the specific structure of the error model, the multi-level nature of atoms, and dipole selection rules, we find that the resource cost for fault-tolerant quantum computation can be significantly reduced compared to existing, general-purpose schemes, even when these novel types of errors are accounted for. We illustrate the experimental feasibility of our protocols through concrete examples with qubits encoded in $^{87}$Rb, $^{85}$Rb, or $^{87}$Sr atoms. Finally, implications for both the near-term and scalable implementations are discussed.
Computersarxiv.org

Computation-aided classical-quantum multiple access to boost network communication speeds

A multiple access channel (MAC) consists of multiple senders simultaneously transmitting their messages to a single receiver. For the classical-quantum case (cq-MAC), achievable rates are known assuming that all the messages are decoded, a common assumption in quantum network design. However, such a conventional design approach ignores the global network structure, i.e., the network topology. When a cq-MAC is given as a part of quantum network communication, this work shows that computation properties can be used to boost communication speeds with code design dependently on the network topology. We quantify achievable quantum communication rates of codes with computation property for a two-sender cq-MAC. When the two-sender cq-MAC is a boson coherent channel with binary discrete modulation, we show that it achieves the maximum possible communication rate (the single-user capacity), which cannot be achieved with conventional design. Further, such a rate can be achieved by different detection methods: quantum (with and without quantum memory), on-off photon counting and homodyne (each at different photon power). Finally, we describe two practical applications, one of which cryptographic.
ComputersAPS physics

Simulation of memristive synapses and neuromorphic computing on a quantum computer

One of the major approaches to spike-based neuromorphic computing is using memristors as analog synapses. We propose unitary quantum gates that exhibit memristive behaviors, including Ohm's law, pinched hysteresis loop and synaptic plasticity. Hysteresis depending on the quantum phase and long-term plasticity that encodes the quantum state are observed. We also propose a three-layer neural network with the capability of universal quantum computing. Quantum state classification on the memristive neural network is demonstrated. These results pave the way towards quantum spiking neural network built on unitary processes. We obtain these results in numerical simulations and experiments on the superconducting quantum computer ibmq_vigo.
Softwaredevops.com

Serverless Computing Brings New Security Risks

Attracted by lower costs and less operational overhead, serverless computing is an unmistakable undercurrent in the world of DevOps. Developers are drawn to the innovation because it requires no architecture to manage while offering continuous scaling for anything from a few requests per day to hundreds of thousands of requests per second.
Computersinforisktoday.com

Quantum Computing: Assessing the Risks

To unlock the value of quantum computing, two systemic risks - tech governance and cybersecurity - need to be overcome, says William Dixon of the World Economic Forum. “There's a standardization process that's well documented … which is going to address many of the risks associated with the potential use of quantum computing against certain types of cryptography,” Dixon says.
Computersarxiv.org

Decoherence-free universal quantum computation with symmetric qubit clusters

One of the most challenging problems for the realization of a scalable quantum computer is to design a physical device that keeps the error rate for each quantum processing operation low. These errors can originate from the accuracy of quantum manipulation, such as the sweeping of a gate voltage in solid state qubits or the duration of a laser pulse in optical schemes. Errors also result from decoherence, which is often regarded as more crucial in the sense that it is inherent to the quantum system, being fundamentally a consequence of the coupling to the external environment.
EngineeringPhysics World

Ultracold circuits for quantum computing, graphene boosts sustainability, secrets of supercooled water

Creating a quantum computer that integrates a large number of components is a huge challenge for many reasons. One is that most quantum bits (qubits) used today must be chilled to near absolute zero and therefore isolated from the room-temperature electronic components used to control them. This makes it extremely difficult to have large numbers of qubits and controllers packed into a small space. But researchers in the Netherlands may have a solution, as the science writer and educator Karmela Padovic-Callaghan explains in this episode of the Physics World Weekly podcast.
Computersefinancialcareers.com

Quantum computing specialist hiring globally after trading breakthrough

It's not just Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan that are making breakthroughs in quantum computing. After Goldman Sachs recently revealed the success of some of its Monte Carlo simulations using quantum techniques developed by start-up QC Ware, Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC), said today that it's developed an algorithm that accelerates Monte Carlo integration. And CQC is hiring.
ComputersPosted by
Axios

Complex quantum computing is being aimed at complex financial risk

A new quantum algorithm could eventually make it easier for banks to manage the systemic risk that helped bring down the financial system more than a decade ago. Why it matters: Major financial institutions spend huge computing resources in calculating the systemic risk that may be contained in their portfolios. Replacing classical computing with a quantum architecture could allow them to do it faster and cheaper.
ComputersHPCwire

University of Arizona Engineers Demonstrate Quantum Computing’s Advantage

June 1, 2021 — Quantum computing and quantum sensing have the potential to be vastly more powerful than their classical counterparts. Not only could a fully realized quantum computer take just seconds to solve equations that would take a classical computer thousands of years, but it could have incalculable impacts on areas ranging from biomedical imaging to autonomous driving.
TechnologyVentureBeat

Imperva launches tool to automate enterprise data privacy compliance

The fast-changing nature of today’s data privacy regulatory landscape, as well as the variation between current laws, presents a major challenge for enterprises. Software solutions help, but the additional manual processes associated with data privacy compliance can still be expensive and time-consuming for businesses. A report from Data Grill estimates that managing Data Subject Access Requests (DSAR) manually can cost upwards of $240,000 per million records.
Computersquadcitiesbusinessnews.com

The Nine Most Terrifying Threats to Your Computer Security

Don’t ever let anyone lull you into a false sense of well-being about your IT security. It was so much simpler when we were growing up. If you borrowed a floppy disc from a friend and popped it into your computer, you ran the risk of catching a computer virus.
ComputersCMSWire

Balancing the Opportunities and Risks of Machine Learning

Artificial intelligence is spearheading the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the latest era of technological advancement. The growing appeal and utility of machine learning-based systems is undeniable. As Christina Pazzanese wrote in the Harvard Gazette in October 2020, “Worldwide business spending on AI is expected to hit $50 billion this year and $110 billion annually by 2024 ... according to a forecast released in August by technology research firm IDC .... The company expects the media industry and federal and central governments will invest most heavily between 2018 and 2023 and predicts that AI will be 'the disrupting influence changing entire industries over the next decade.'"