Gold: Markets Need To Shift Attitudes For Safe Investments – The Daily Dive feat Doug Hurst

By Jay Lutz
thedeepdive.ca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday on the Daily Dive, we sit down with Doug Hurst, Chairman of Northern Vertex Mining Corp (TSXV: NEE). Doug joins us today to discuss the topic of gold and its position as a safe investment, as well as to give a high level overview of Northern Vertex and the benefits of the recent merger with Eclipse Gold Mining.

