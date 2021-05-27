Gold: Markets Need To Shift Attitudes For Safe Investments – The Daily Dive feat Doug Hurst

BURNABY, BC, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - In connection with the recently announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 9,200,000 common shares ("Common Shares") by Artemis Gold Inc. (the "Company"), BIV Holdings Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Beedie Investments Limited (both such entities together, "Beedie Investments"), purchased 8,197,000 Common Shares at a price of C$6.10 per Common Share for an aggregate investment of C$50,001,700. In addition to the Private Placement, the Company previously announced on May 19, 2021 the completion of a bought deal prospectus offering of 18,853,100 Common shares at a price of C$6.10 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$115,003,910 (the "Bought Deal Offering"). Beedie Investments did not acquire any Common Shares under the Bought Deal Offering. The net proceeds of the Bought Deal Offering and the Private Placement will be used by the Company to make its final cash acquisition payment to New Gold Inc. pursuant to an Asset Purchase Agreement dated June 9, 2020 between the Company and New Gold Inc., to fund permitting and development costs for the Company's Blackwater Gold Project, and for general corporate purposes.