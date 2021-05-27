Cancel
Public Health

U.S. Africa Command helps partners address security, COVID-19

By ShareAmerica
america.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) is helping African nations counter security threats and respond to humanitarian crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Africa is home to 13 of the world’s 25 fastest-growing economies. But African nations also face security and humanitarian challenges from extremist groups, climate change, food shortages and disease threats. AFRICOM is partnering with African nations to address these challenges.

share.america.gov
Public Healththenewsmarket.com

Africa urgently needs 20 million second doses of COVID−19 vaccine

Brazzaville, 27 May 2021 – Africa needs at least 20 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in the next six weeks to get second doses to all who received a first dose within the 8—12-week interval between doses recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). A single dose of the...
BusinessSciDev.Net

COVID-19: Africa is grappling with vaccination efforts

[NAIROBI] Whereas the COVID-19 pandemic is having severe impacts on Africa’s economies, characterised by job losses, budget cuts and reduced incomes for many people, the continent is currently grappling with vaccine roll-out efforts. As scientists, researchers and governments spearhead efforts to curb the spread of the pandemic, vaccination has become...
Public HealthNature.com

How waste water is helping South Africa fight COVID-19

Detecting the coronavirus in samples from treatment plants could give early warning of outbreaks and new variants. Heather Richardson is a science writer based in Cape Town, South Africa. Monday is sample-collection day in Cape Town, South Africa, and Aqeelah Benjamin is halfway through her shift. At the Green Point...
AgricultureVoice of America

Increasing Food Security in Africa

PCUSA guest host Kim Lewis speaks with Atsuko Toda, acting vice-president of the African Development Bank's Agriculture, Human and Social Capital about the latest breakthroughs to boost food production and ensure food security in Africa. Toda also shares highlights from the recent high level virtual "Leaders' Dialogue" presented by the African Development Bank and the International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD.
PoliticsU.S. Department of State

U.S.-Africa: Enduring Partnership

The United States is committed to partnering with Africa on a wide range of issues, from economic development and trade to peace and security; from democracy and human rights to expanding opportunities for Africa’s youth. We work together to address global challenges, including health security and climate change, and we celebrate the diversity of Africa, its rich heritage, and the deep cultural connections between Americans, Africans, and people throughout the diaspora.
Businessoecd-development-matters.org

Divergent recoveries from COVID-19 in Africa require intentional action

The COVID-19 pandemic has had divergent impacts within and between economies. 2021 is already being defined by multispeed and divergent recoveries. Rich economies with USA in the lead, and China, are set for a strong recovery, mainly linked to their willingness to support incomes and deploy unprecedented fiscal and monetary support and quick COVID-19 vaccine rollouts. Low-income countries however face grimmer economic prospects due to limited access to COVID-19 vaccines and weak public finances; they will suffer more significant medium-term losses, especially affecting countries that rely on tourism and commodity exports, and those with limited policy space to respond.
Public HealthNature.com

Addressing the COVID-19 transmission in inner Brazil by a mathematical model

In 2020, the world experienced its very first pandemic of the globalized era. A novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, is the causative agent of severe pneumonia and has rapidly spread through many nations, crashing health systems and leading a large number of people to death. In Brazil, the emergence of local epidemics in major metropolitan areas has always been a concern. In a vast and heterogeneous country, with regional disparities and climate diversity, several factors can modulate the dynamics of COVID-19. What should be the scenario for inner Brazil, and what can we do to control infection transmission in each of these locations? Here, a mathematical model is proposed to simulate disease transmission among individuals in several scenarios, differing by abiotic factors, social-economic factors, and effectiveness of mitigation strategies. The disease control relies on keeping all individuals’ social distancing and detecting, followed by isolating, infected ones. The model reinforces social distancing as the most efficient method to control disease transmission. Moreover, it also shows that improving the detection and isolation of infected individuals can loosen this mitigation strategy. Finally, the effectiveness of control may be different across the country, and understanding it can help set up public health strategies.
Public Healthsapeople.com

South Africa Covid Update: 3 755 New COVID-19 Infections

South Africa has recorded 3 755 new COVID-19 infections, as President Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country to lockdown adjusted level two, with effect from Monday. This means South Africa now has 1 662 825 cases of Coronavirus since the first person tested positive in March last year. Meanwhile, 24 more...
AfricaUN News Centre

Secretary-General's remarks to UN Security Council Open Debate on Peace and Security in Africa: "Addressing root causes of conflict while promoting post-pandemic recovery in Africa"

Thank you for the opportunity to brief the Council on the important subject of addressing the root causes of conflict while promoting post-pandemic recovery in Africa. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, I have warned of the risks it poses to people and societies around the world, especially in countries affected by conflict. The series of Policy Briefs I issued last year included one that focuses only on the impact of COVID-19 on Africa.
Public HealthBirmingham Star

COVID-19 vaccination drive in Africa hampered: WHO

Brazzaville [Congo], May 21 (ANI): Africa's rollout of coronavirus vaccines is being undermined by supply shortages and financial difficulties, the African regional office of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday. "While limited supplies of doses are hampering the large-scale rollout of vaccines, funding for operational costs is also...
Public Healthclinicaltrialsarena.com

ImmunityBio to study Covid-19 vaccine as booster in South Africa

ImmunityBio is set to commence two trials in South Africa to evaluate its hAd5 T-cell-based Covid-19 vaccine candidate’s potential to offer prolonged protection in previously Covid-19 infected or vaccinated individuals. Targeting both spike (S) and nucleocapsid (N) proteins of SARS-CoV-2, the second-generation hAd5 viral-vector vaccine candidate can potentially induce B...
Public HealthWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19 in Africa: our WHO media briefing

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. A World Economic Forum briefing with the World Health Organization will focus on vaccine financing and the economic impact of COVID-19 on African economies. The briefing will be live at 12.00...
Public HealthWorld Health Organization

Director-General's live speech at Ministerial Meeting of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union on access to vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic for the African continent: Challenges to human security in Africa

Your Excellency Minister Sabri Boukadoum, Chair of the Peace and Security Council,. Your Excellency Vice-Prime Minister Christophe Lutundula,. Excellencies, Honourable Ministers, Distinguished Ambassadors, dear colleagues and friends,. I would like to thank the African Union Peace and Security Council for inviting me to take part in this important meeting. I...
WorldHuman Rights Watch

Cambodia: Urgently Address Covid-19 Outbreak in Prisons

In response to growing Covid-19 outbreaks in Cambodia’s notoriously overcrowded prisons, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch again call on the Royal Government of Cambodia (RGC) to take urgent action to safeguard the right to health of people in detention, prison officials and the wider community. The authorities should immediately reduce the prison population in line with international human rights standards and World Health Organization guidance, and ensure that all those in detention have equitable access to hygiene supplies, as well as tests, treatment and vaccines for Covid-19 .
Public Healtharkvalleyvoice.com

Thinking Security: COVID 19 Misinformation Resurfaces Again

WASHINGTON—Three researchers from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology became sick enough in November 2019 that they sought hospital care, according to a previously undisclosed U.S. intelligence report that could add weight to growing calls for a fuller probe of whether the Covid-19 virus may have escaped from the laboratory. The...