24 Young Adult Books That Are Perfect for Your Summer Reading List

WEEK ONE (June 1) A Chorus Rises (A Song Below Water)—Bethany C. Morrow (Tor Teen) Teen influencer Naema Bradshaw has it all: she’s famous, stylish, gorgeous—and she’s an Eloko, a charismatic person gifted with a melody that people adore. Everyone loves her—until she’s cast as the villain who exposed a Siren to the whole world. Dragged by the media, and canceled by her fans, no one understands her side: not her boyfriend, not her friends, not even her fellow Eloko. Villified by those closest to her, Naema heads to the Southwest where she is determined to stage a comeback… to her family, her real self, and the truth about her magic. What she finds is a new community in a flourishing group of online fans who support her. At first, it feels like it used to—the fandom, the adoration, the community that takes her side—but when her online advocates start targeting other Black girls, Naema will realize that—for Black girls like her—even the privilege of fame has its limits. And only Naema can discover the true purpose of her power, and how to use it.