i-80 Gold Sees Equinox Invest Further $14.2 Million To Maintain Ownership

– Opawica Explorations Inc. (the “Company”) (TSXV:OPW) is pleased to announce that further to its news release of May 12, 2021, the Company has closed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of $3,129,500 (the “Offering”). The Company raised $2,164,500 through the sale of 5,411,250 non flow-through units priced at $0.40 (the “NFT Units”). Each NFT Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable into one further common share at a price of $0.60 for a term of two years. The Company raised an additional $965,000 through the sale of 1,930,000 flow-through units priced at $0.50 (the “FT Units”). Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one half of one share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable into one further common share at a price of $0.60 for a term of two years.