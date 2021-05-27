Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

i-80 Gold Sees Equinox Invest Further $14.2 Million To Maintain Ownership

By Christopher Messmer
thedeepdive.ca
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI-80 GOLD CORP. (TSX: IAU) confirmed today that Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) has exercised its right under the support agreement to maintain Equinox’s pro rata ownership of i–80 on a partially-diluted basis. As a result, Equinox has invested a further $14.2 million into the company. The decision was made...

thedeepdive.ca
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Mining Companies#Common Shares#Outstanding Shares#Tsx#Equinox Gold Corp#Osgood Mining Company#Llc#Getchell#Gold Corp#I 80 Gold Corp#Gross Proceeds#Subscription#I 80 Gold
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Businessbullionvault.com

New Gold Investment Doubles as Cryptos Sink

Crypto investing not replacing gold in 2021... INVEST in gold or buy Bitcoin? asks Adrian Ash at BullionVault. The debate just got a very blunt answer in May. Gold investment demand jumped last month as bullion prices rose and official data showed inflation in the cost of living at multi-decade highs.
Businessdallassun.com

iMetal Announces Closing of Initial Tranche of Equity Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V2) ('iMetal' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has closed an initial tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the 'Private Placement') of units (each, a 'Unit') and FT shares (each, a 'FT Share'). In connection with the closing of this tranche of the Private Placement the Company issued 7,700,000 Units at an issue price of $0.10 per Unit and 577,000 FT Shares at an issue price of $0.13 per FT Share for aggregate gross process of $845,010.00.
Marketssharewise.com

Royal Gold Presenting at the 44th Nasdaq Virtual Investor Conference

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that management will present at the 44th Nasdaq Virtual Investor Conference. Bill Heissenbuttel, President and CEO, will present on Tuesday, June 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. PDT (10:00 a.m....
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Wedgemount Announces Closing of Strategic "Red" Copper Property Acquisition

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE:WDGY) ('Wedgemount' or the 'Company'), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement (the 'Agreement') to acquire the Red Copper property located in the prolific southern Toodoggone copper belt of north-central British Columbia (the 'Red Property'). Under the terms of the Agreement, Wedgemount can acquire a 100% interest in the Red Property subject to a 2% net smelter return ('NSR').
BusinessBusiness Insider

JPG Investments Inc. Acquires Common Shares of Playmaker Capital Inc.

TORONTO, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - This news release is issued by JPG Investments Inc. ("JPG") pursuant to the early warning requirements of Canada's National Instrument 62-104 and National Instrument 62-103 with respect to common shares (the "Common Shares") of Playmaker Capital Inc. (formerly Apolo III Acquisition Corp.) (the "Issuer").
Businessthenewswire.com

Opawica Explorations Inc. Closes $3.12 Million First Tranche of Private Placement

– Opawica Explorations Inc. (the “Company”) (TSXV:OPW) is pleased to announce that further to its news release of May 12, 2021, the Company has closed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of $3,129,500 (the “Offering”). The Company raised $2,164,500 through the sale of 5,411,250 non flow-through units priced at $0.40 (the “NFT Units”). Each NFT Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable into one further common share at a price of $0.60 for a term of two years. The Company raised an additional $965,000 through the sale of 1,930,000 flow-through units priced at $0.50 (the “FT Units”). Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one half of one share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable into one further common share at a price of $0.60 for a term of two years.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Advance United (formerly Talisker Gold Corp.) Announces its Public Listing on the CSE

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2021) - Advance United Holdings Inc. (CSE: AUHI) (the "Company" or "Advance United" or "Au") is pleased to announce the successful listing of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") effective May 28, 2021 under the symbol "AUHI". Listing and disclosure documents are available under the Company's profiles on the CSE at www.thecse.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Uranium Royalty Corp. Grants Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Uranium Royalty Corp. (TSXV: URC) (NASDAQ: UROY) ("URC" or the "Company") announced today the grant of incentive stock options to purchase 725,000 common shares of the Company (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's long term incentive plan (the "Plan"), which included 450,000 Options issued to directors and officers of the Company. The Options have an exercise price of $3.49 per share, representing the market price for the common shares on May 28, 2021, and are valid for a period of five years. The Options vest over a period of eighteen months.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Indigo Exploration Makes Option Payment on Djimbala Gold Project in Mali

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2021) - Indigo Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IXI) (FSE: INEN) (the "Company")reports that pursuant to the its option agreement with Desert Gold Ventures Inc. ("Desert Gold") on the Djimbala Gold Project in Mali, it has issued 890,802 common shares to Desert Gold, equivalent to $75,000 at a deemed price equal to the volume weighted average share price ("VWAP") for the 10-day trading period prior to May 28, 2021. The securities are subject to a four month hold until September 29, 2021.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Real Luck Group Ltd. Files 2021 Q1 Financial Results

CALGARY, AB and ISLE OF MAN, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Real Luck Group Ltd . (TSXV: LUCK) (OTCQB: LUKEF) (" Real Luck Group" or the " Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as " Luckbox " (the " Group"), an award-winning provider of legal, real-money esports and sports betting, today filed financial results for the three months ending March 31 on SEDAR . Unless otherwise stated, all dollar amounts are denominated in Canadian dollars.
Marketsnorthernminer.com

TSX Venture slightly up, May 24-28

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index rose 0.95% to finish the trading week at 966.28. Spot gold increased by US$22.80 per oz., or 1.21%, to US$1,903.50 per ounce. Labrador Gold rose 2¢ to $1.12 per share. The company raised $15 million in a non-brokered private placement of 16.7 million working capital units at a price of $0.90 each. New Found Gold acquired two-thirds of the units, and Eric Sprott one-third. A single unit consists of one common share and one-half share purchase warrant. Each full warrant is exercisable to acquire a common share of Labrador Gold at $1.05 until May 18, 2023. Labrador Gold will use the funds primarily to explore its Kingsway gold project in Newfoundland and Labrador, 18 km northwest of Gander.
Real Estaterealtybiznews.com

Gold Gate Launches $100 Million Luxury Real Estate Investment Fund

Gold Gate real estate investment management has announced Fund I of $100 million taking aim at the luxury segment. According to the news, the fund aimed at HNWIs, families, and institutions, will afford each investor one percent ownership interest and 45 days of annual use in 20 exclusive properties around the world.
Marketsstockinvestor.com

Consider This Fund to Invest in Gold

The iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults around the world. IAU is an efficient way for investors to hold physical gold. For retail investors, the fund removes the complexities of buying, transporting, storing and insuring physical gold.
Metal Miningresourceworld.com

Reunion raises $10.5 million for Guyana gold

Reunion Gold Corp. [RGD-TSXV; RGDFF-OTC] said Thursday May 21 that it has raised $10.5 million from separate private placements and will use the proceeds to fund exploration work at its Oko West project in Guyana and for other general working capital purposes. On May 18, 2021, the company issued a...
Businessetftrends.com

Is Institutional Investment Warming to Gold Once More?

After languishing for most of 2021, gold is seeing renewed investor interest, making way for strength in leveraged funds like the Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3X ETF (NUGT). NUGT, which is up 15% for the year, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the daily...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Gold Mountain Completes $3,000,000 Property Payment to Equinox Gold

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") (TSX.V:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(Frankfurt:5XFA) is pleased to announce it has made the first $3,000,000 property payment to Equinox Gold Corp. ("Equinox") with respect to the acquisition of the Elk Gold Project.