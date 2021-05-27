Damian Humphrey of Enfield Connecticut Shares 6 Benefits of a STEM Education

Many schools have been forced online during the pandemic. Yet, there's still value in a hands-on curriculum. Enfield, Connecticut / Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) education is gaining popularity across the nation. Although these are necessary skills for the modern workforce, U.S. students are still falling behind their global counterparts. Damian Humphrey of Enfield Connecticut is hoping to help. In 2014, he launched Achievers Continuously Exploring (ACE) as a STEM-based afterschool program. Seeing the benefits first hand, the educational leader lays out six reasons to choose a STEM curriculum in 2021.