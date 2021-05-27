Transplant Diagnostics Market is expected to reach US$ 1,542.89 Mn by 2027 with bioMerieux SA, QIAGEN, Hologic Inc., Luminex Corporation, and Omixon Inc.and others
According to The Insight Partners market research study titled 'Transplant Diagnostics Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product & Services, Type, Technology, Application, and End User'. The global transplant diagnostics market is expected to reach US$ 1,542.89 Mn in 2027 from US$ 789.88 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global transplant diagnostics market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.www.atlantanews.net