newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yonkers, NY

Westchester Man Charged With Animal Cruelty For Starving, Abusing Dog, SPCA Says

By Zak Failla
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yILf0_0aDerL8W00
A Yonkers man was arrested for allegedly abusing a dog. Photo Credit: SPCA of Westchester

A Hudson Valley man was arrested and is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly abusing a pit bull in his care “for an extended period of time,” the SPCA announced.

Yonkers resident Uriah Joseph was arrested by the SPCA of Westchester’s Humane Law Enforcement Unit and charged with animal cruelty for allegedly not providing adequate food, water, and veterinary care for an extended period to his young pit bull, now named Brownie.

According to the SPCA, officers were alerted to Joseph when an emaciated dog was found inside of an apartment in Yonkers and immediately responded to the scene.

Officials said the pit bull was in an advanced state of emaciation, dehydration, and extreme neglect. He was rushed to a local veterinarian for immediate medical attention.

The veterinarian’s examination determined that Brownie’s state of emaciation was consistent with starvation.

His ribs, hip and pelvic bones were visibly prominent, and Brownie was denied necessary food and water resulting in the loss of over 40 percent of his body weight.

The SPCA said that if Brownie was left in the state he was found, his condition would have worsened and likely would have been fatal.

“Brownie is now safe thanks to everyone who helped with his rescue,” the SPCA stated. “If you suspect animal cruelty or neglect, please call the SPCA of Westchester’s Confidential Animal Cruelty Hotline at (914) 941-7797.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
101K+
Followers
19K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
Yonkers, NY
Lifestyle
City
Yonkers, NY
Westchester County, NY
Lifestyle
Westchester County, NY
Pets & Animals
Westchester County, NY
Crime & Safety
Yonkers, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spca#Dehydration#Dog Food#Starvation#Medical Care#Spca#The Spca Of Westchester#Animal Cruelty Charges#Man#Veterinary Care#Extreme Neglect#Law Enforcement#Hudson Valley#Adequate Food#Body Weight#Emaciation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Levittown, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Local Man Threatens Employee With Knife After Stealing From Long Island Store, Police Say

A man has been accused of threatening an employee at a Long Island 7-Eleven after being confronted for stealing from the store, according to police. At around 10:45 a.m. Saturday, May 29, Christopher Meyer, age 50, walked into a 7/11 store in Levittown, located at 151 Jerusalem Ave., where he picked up two large boxes of beer and walked out of the store without attempting to pay for them, Nassau County Police said.
Paterson, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

City Man Shot Dead Outside Paterson Shopping Center

Small minds will often wonder when someone is shot and killed in an inner city whether that person somehow had something to do with his or her own death. A chorus of voices rose this weekend, however, after word spread that the man known as “Rei” -- Ravel Trejo -- had been gunned down outside a city shopping center.
Monmouth County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Central Jersey Man, 45, Admits Sexually Assaulting 12-Year-Old Runaway Girl, Prosecutor Says

A 45-year-old man from Monmouth County has admitted to sexually assaulting a 12-year-old runaway, authorities said. Elias Juarez-Hernandez of Freehold Borough, pleaded guilty to having sexual intercourse multiple times with the girl after offering her a ride outside a 7-Eleven store. Juarez-Hernandez was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, according...
Reading, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

74-Year-Old Man Dead In Reading Fire (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

A 74-year-old man died in a Reading fire overnight, the Berks County Coroner announced. Eustaquio Torres Cruz was rescued from the building at 327 Linden St., after the blaze broke out around 12:30 a.m., Acting Berks County Coroner Jonn Hollenbach said. He was and rushed to a local hospital, where...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Daily Voice

CT Man Accused Of Attempting To Hit Cop With Vehicle, Police Say

A Connecticut man who was allegedly found passed out in his vehicle from drugs and then attempted to run over a Connecticut State trooper has been arrested. Hartford County resident Steve Kaminski, age 35, of Enfield, was arrested on On Tuesday, May 25, on a warrant for the incident that took place on Friday, April 30 in front of the Home Depot in Enfield.
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Missing NY Woman ID'd As Deceased Person Found In Marsh

An identity has been determined after a person was found dead earlier this month in a Long Island marsh, prompting a police investigation. Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives began investigating after a human skeleton was discovered in the marsh in Mastic Beach at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 2.