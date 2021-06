Vin Diesel says Fast and Furious 9 will tie into the events of the first film by in the franchise by exploring Dom Toretto’s history. There’s still a little while to wait until Fast and Furious 9 finally arrives in theaters after being delayed by the pandemic, and Vin Diesel is excited for fans to see what the cast and crew have cooked up this time around. The latest trailer for the film revealed just how far the franchise will push things, as the series finally heads into space in a bid to top all the other stunts in the series. But according to Vin Diesel, it will also explore things audiences didn’t see with the first film.