newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

First ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Teaser Reveals Return of Classic Karate Kid Character

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
94.1 KRNA
94.1 KRNA
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The end of Cobra Kai Season 3 saw the evil John Kreese make a phone call to someone he hadn’t spoken to in a long time. The person he calls isn’t shown, but anyone who knows The Karate Kid movies assumed it was Terry Silver, Kreese’s old benefactor in the early days of the Cobra Kai dojo, and the main villain of The Karate Kid Pat III. Season 3 of Cobra Kai also included flashbacks to Kreese’s time in Vietnam, where he saved the life of a guy named “Twig,” who is later referred to by another character as “Silver” — i.e. Terry Silver. That explained the characters’ intense bond and why Silver would, in The Karate Kid Part III, go to truly extremely lengths to get revenge against Daniel La Russo and Mr. Miyagi, men he had never met, on behalf of a friend.

krna.com
94.1 KRNA

94.1 KRNA

Cedar Rapids, IA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.1 KRNA plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Hurwitz
Person
Hayden Schlossberg
Person
Thomas Ian Griffith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Karate Kid#Movies#Netflix Inc#First Cobra Kai#Evil#Revenge#Flashbacks#Co Founder Terry Silver#Mr Miyagi#Everything Rolling#Gallery#La
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Cobra Kai
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Cobra Kai: William Zabka Confirms Netflix Series Has Wrapped Season 4

Last week, fans of Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's Cobra Kai were offered some seriously good news from Netflix co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos: the "Karate Kid" sequel series would be returning for its fourth season before the end of this year. When we last left things, Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) Miyagi-Do and Johnny Lawrence's (William Zabka) Eagle Fang dojos were putting aside their drama and looking to go Avengers: Endgame to take down Kreese- thanks to a returning Ali Mills Schwarber (Elisabeth Shue) smoothing things over with the older folks and Sam (Mary Mouser) rallying the high school crowd. And it's all going down big tournament-style during the fourth season- which is why Zabka's Instagram news on Saturday is sure to bring even bigger smiles. Because Cobra Kai is clearly going to make its date with 2021.
TV SeriesCollider

What We Want to See in 'Cobra Kai' Season 4

It’s only been a scant four months since Season 3 of Cobra Kai dropped on Netflix and promptly crane kicked our faces off, but the hype is already building for the next batch of episodes. Stars William Zabka and Martin Kove recently confirmed that filming on Season 4 has wrapped, and Netflix is telling investors that it will debut on the streaming service later this year. So even though you may still be basking in the glow of Elizabeth Shue’s grand return to the franchise, it’s already time to start asking what comes next. Of course, the answer to that question isn’t immediately obvious. The creators of Cobra Kai — Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg — are always careful to play their cards close to the vest, and a trailer likely isn’t coming for quite a while. But that doesn’t mean we don’t have our own hopes about what season four might bring to the Karate Kid spinoff.
TV Series/Film

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Teaser Brings Back a Familiar Ponytail from ‘The Karate Kid’ Franchise

Cobra Kai is coming back for a fourth season sometime later this year, and Netflix isn’t wasting time getting fans excited about the show’s return. The first Cobra Kai season 4 trailer has arrived online, and right out of the gate, the Karate Kid sequel series reveals that yet another face (and ponytail) from the original franchise will be returning, and it’s time for the real pain to begin.
TV Serieswmleader.com

Cobra Kai season 4 trailer reveals Terry Silver as the big bad

If Cobra Kai’s creators are to be believed, they’ve been working since day one on this: the return of Terry Silver. Who? If you, like many, checked out of the Karate Kid franchise after 1986’s Part II, Silver is introduced in 1989’s Part III as the big bad Green Beret buddy of John Kreese (Martin Kove), who contrives and bankrolls a strange plan to defeat and discredit Daniel-san. (Spoiler alert: It fails.)
TV Seriestheurbantwist.com

In A Season 4 Teaser, ‘Cobra Kai’ Confirms The Onslaught Of Real Pain (The Return Of Terry Silver)

Cobra Kai continues to do the seemingly impossible, all while bringing The Karate Kid franchise back to life in a way that it so well deserved. It’s an infuriatingly amazing resurrection, and Season 4 has already concluded filming, despite the fact that Season 3 was hot-dropped a few days early in late 2020. New cast members will be joining the show, and a few performers will be promoted to regular status, and Netflix is teasing us with the following video, which verifies what some had guessed regarding John Kreese’s strange phone call: he was calling up his old Vietnam War buddy, who was previously seen (in a flashback) telling Kreese, “I owe you, man. You saved my ass. Anything you need, I’m there for you. Your whole life. You hear me? Your whole life.”
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Cobra Kai Season 4: Here Are A Few More Terry Silver Must-Know "Facts"

With Netflix's announcement of the return of The Karate Kid Part III villain Terry Silver and actor Thomas Ian Griffith to the sequel series Cobra Kai, the show's Twitter account offered a refresher course for those who may have missed out on the 1989 film with the five facts you need to know about the former one-time sensei of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio. The first fact is "In The Karate Kid Part 3, we learn that John Kreese created Cobra Kai with Terry Silver – his old war buddy whose nickname was 'Twig.'"
TV Seriestuipster.com

Tuipster. Find top tweets.

Now the real pain begins. Terry Silver will return for #CobraKai Season 4. Terry Silver returns in a new teaser for #CobraKai Season 4. Netflix has announced that Terry Silver, the 'Karate Kid Part III' baddie played by Thomas Ian Griffith, will make his way to the Valley for #CobraKai season 4.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Cobra Kai Season 4 Will Be Huge, According to Creators

Cobra Kai Season 4 is probably coming closer than you expected. Season 3 of the popular Karate Kid sequel series was released Netflix on New Year's Day, and the production for Season 4 has already been completed. Netflix hasn't announced a release date yet, but fans are excited to see Daniel Laruso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) team-up to fight on the same side for the first time as they prepare their students for the next All-Valley Tournament.
MoviesFirst Showing

First Teaser Trailer for Freaky Italian 'A Classic Horror Story' Movie

Something scary from Italy… Netlfix has unveiled a short teaser trailer for another new horror offering this summer, to go along with their Fear Street horror trilogy in July. This Italian horror film also opens in July. Despite being titled A Classic Horror Story, this definitely isn't any classic horror at all. Five strangers share a journey aboard a camper, but after an accident they find themselves in a forest populated by strange beings from which it is impossible to get out. Listed as a "cerebral" & scary" horror about an an abandoned house: "it looks like the classic horror movie and instead…" Starring Matilda Lutz, Francesco Russo, Peppino Mazzotta, Yuliia Sobol, Will Merrick, Alida Baldari Calabria, plus Cristina Donadio. There's not much to this teaser – but there is enough to get horror fans' attention, and a nod to Evil Dead.
vitalthrills.com

Terry Silver Returns in Cobra Kai, Firefly Lane Renewed

Netflix announced today that The Karate Kid III villain Terry Silver will return in Cobra Kai Season 4, and the streaming service has also renewed Firefly Lane for a second season. Cobra Kai executive producers and writers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg revealed that Thomas Ian Griffith is...
TV SeriesPopculture

'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Logo Unveiled by Netflix

Cobra Kai Season 4 is coming, and proof of that was revealed on Wednesday. On Twitter, Netflix unveiled the official logo for the fourth season of the Karate Kid series. Martin Kove, who plays John Kreese, also shared the logo on his Twitter account while writing "No mercy." This has...
TV SeriesComing Soon!

Gossip Girl Reboot First Look Teaser & Character Posters Released

HBO Max has released the first Gossip Girl reboot teaser and posters of the main cast of characters. The show is set to premiere on Thursday, July 8. Based on the hit The CW show of the same name, the reboot “explores just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.”
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Cobra Kai Season 4 Promo Teases Another Karate Kid Villain

Considering the huge numbers generated by new movies and television series across several streaming services, the holiday season is a great time to debut high profile original content. After all, HBO Max’s Wonder Woman 1984 ended up with the largest streaming debut of any 2020 film and was just ahead...